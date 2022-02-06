Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 is among a lengthy list of individuals and organizations pledging between $1,000 and $2,499 to The Highground Rising Campaign for The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville.
The ongoing $4 million capital campaign to build a Welcome Center at The Highground and support further Park improvements launched earlier this year. And thanks to a growing group of supporters, The Highground Rising has raised over $1.4 million in cash and pledges.
Besides American Legion Post 333, The Highground recently acknowledged other contributors to date in the Fire Team Giving Society, including: Sandy Wahamaki, VVA Chapter 351, City of Neillsville. Bob & Caryl Solberg, Jim Cousins, Nick Stuttgen Memorial Fund, Marshfield Masonic Lodge #224, Beth Martin, William & Kay Hentz, Michael & Joyce Huebsch, Gary & Rita Karczewski, VFW Post #10892, VFW Post #10203, Thrivent Financial, Robert Brandt, Loyal Car Show, Joseph & Kathy Houzner, Al and Jan Houts, AmVets Post #10, American Legion Mead-Rath-Gutke Post #339, CW & Mary Ann King;
Dorothy Evensen, Greg & Joy Foye, Nick & Janet Lesar, John & Bianca Morrow, Dominic Anderson, Abby Bank, Carl & Rhonda Holmquist, Roger Washkovick, Margie Walker, Richard & Rebecca Mauch, Daniel Erickson, American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post #385, Alliance Bank of Mondovi, Arthur & Julie Elliott, Co-Op Credit Union, Gardner Cold Storage, Inc., Hebert Dental, Palmer Welcome Auto, Donald & Nancy Campbell, American Legion Riders-WI District #2;
Sons of American Legion-Lt Ray Dickop Post #36, CoBank, ACB, Land O'Lakes Foundation, Vernon (Bud) & Joan Smith, Janice Mayer, Elaine Quast, Alton Johnson VFW Post #6550, Jerome & Susan Krofta, Weirauch Family, Clark Electric Cooperative and Ned & Katie Derksen have pledged between $1,000 and $2,499 to The Highground Rising Campaign.
Mike Huebsch, a supporter from Marathon City, asked for completion of the project to honor veterans for the benefit of future generations of Highground visitors. “With everyone working together,” Huebsch added, “we will get this project completed. It is needed to honor our veterans and educate the public of their sacrifice.”
Bob Solberg, an advocate from Neillsville, said the Welcome Center is needed at The Highground.
“We need space to hold events, meetings for veterans,” Solberg added, “and a common area for veterans to congregate, reminisce, and honor those who have gone before.”
The organization originally hoped to break ground on its 12,000 sq. ft. Welcome Center this year; however, the continued shortage of building materials has made that impossible.
The new course of action is to keep The Highground functioning as is in 2022 and begin construction in 2023.
The planned expansion will focus on:
• A 12,000 sq. ft. Welcome Center with space for veteran-focused events and programs, as well as mental health services;
• Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), ensuring access to the entire park and all memorial sites for disabled veterans and visitors;
• Improved parking, allowing for safer access to the tributes and to the Welcome Center; and
• Increased financial stability and long-term sustainability by paying off the $450,000 mortgage.
The Highground is one of the country’s largest privately-funded, continuously-staffed veterans parks in the U.S. The Highground and Camp Victory are located in Central Wisconsin on two stunning campuses. The 155-acre park, located a few miles west of Neillsville along Highway 10, features a stunning view from the Plaza. Camp Victory, located approximately 18 miles north of the main site, sits on 295 unspoiled, wooded acres.
The organization has received limited government funding in its roughly 35-year history – paying tribute to veterans of the past, present and future with a mission to honor, educate and heal. Annual visitors are increasing, with more than 225,000 expected in the future.
Supporters are invited to help The Highground Complete the Mission. To pledge or donate, visit the campaign website at campaign.thehighground.us or contact Chris Pettis, Executive Director, by email at director@thehighground.us.