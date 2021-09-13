City council OK's $155,000 for Sun Prairie Community Schools

Sun Prairie Community Schools will get $155,000 of the city’s federal COVID-19 rescue funds to help feed kids and set up adult learning centers.
It’s the latest distribution of the city’s $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds approved by the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday.
The federal money is targeted toward helping people and businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Money can also be used for improving infrastructure.
In the ongoing pandemic, Sun Prairie students and their families are facing food insecurity—a lack of access to affordable and nutritious meals—Sun Prairie Community School Director Jamie Racine said.
Each of the five Sun Prairie Community Schools has Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry satellites equipped with refrigerators and freezers. Second Harvest Food Bank is also a partner in the program.
Racine said $120,000 of the city funds will be used to provide weekend meals for students and families—focusing on the nearly 30 percent of students who qualify for free/reduced lunch in the school district.
“Our goal is that no child goes hungry as students and families work to rebound from the economic realities that COVID has created within our community,” Racine said at the Sept. 7 Committee of the Whole.
Sun Prairie Community Schools food pantries served 188 families during the 2020-21 school year, Racine reported.
The Sun Prairie School District and Community Schools will provide the space, staffing and transportation for the on-site food pantry program.
The rest of the money ($35,000) will help set up adult learning centers at each community school site with computers, furniture and printers. Free continuing education classes will be offered to students and adults with a focus on career development.
There are five community school sites in the city— at Westside Elementary, 1320 Buena Vista Drive; C.H. Bird Elementary, 1170 N. Bird St.; Northside Elementary,230 W. Klubertanz Dr.; Patrick Marsh Middle School, 1351 Columbus St., and Prairie Phoenix Academy, 160 South St.
Racine expects to come back to the city to ask for $250,000 to purchase a mobile community resource bus to deliver resources to Sun Prairie residents at outreach events.
The 2021 $1.5 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.