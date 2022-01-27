A Wednesday, Jan. 26 fire resulted in roughly $75,000 in damage to a multi-family residential structure on Wyoming Avenue, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison.
The fire chief said at approximately 10:04 p.m., Sun Prairie Public Safety Teams responded to the report of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue.
Garrison said fire department personnel ordered a complete evacuation of the building when crews located smoke in a first floor apartment.
Fire crews, who Garrison said were shorthanded due to a concurrent call, immediately evacuated all the residents.
Simultaneously, Sun Prairie Police and EMS personnel evacuated the additional apartments. Police received assistance from a near-by resident who opened their home to the misplaced individuals to give them refuge from the dangerous below zero temperatures.
The fire chief said fire units worked diligently in the extreme cold to locate and contain the fire to the single unit.
Although residents were inconvenienced, all families were able to return to their units after about three hours.
Garrison said one family was displaced and the estimated damage was approximately $75,000.
The chief said no residents or public safety personnel were injured, but the fire is still under investigation.
Sun Prairie Fire received assistance from Sun Prairie Police, Sun Prairie EMS, Sun Prairie Public Works, Sun Prairie Utilities, DeForest Fire, MAFIT, Marshall EMS, Waunakee EMS, WE Energies, and Madison Metro Bus who assisted by providing a bus to temporarily shelter residents.