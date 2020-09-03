The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will discuss three items as part of its Sept. 8 agenda, including a proposed quarry in the Village of Windsor.
The village is considering a proposed non-metallic mine (quarry) located on the west side of Highway C in the Village of Windsor, approximately 2.5 miles north of Highway 19/Windsor Street. The Village of Windsor is requesting review and comment by city officials on this project as part of their approval process.
In an email to Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and other commissioners last week, City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the item would added to the commission’s Sept. 8 agenda.
“Staff has begun receiving questions about the proposed quarry . . . the city has no official objecting authority, but we (the City) are being asked to provide comments about the proposal,” Semmann wrote in the email.
Other commission agenda items
• Building height request. The commission will convene a public hearing on a request by BD ONE, LLC for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to exceed the maximum building height limit in the Central Commercial (CC) Zoning District at 100 E. Main St.
• Church request postponed. The commission anticipated a public hearing on a request by Iglesia Pentecostal Jehova Inc. for approval of a CUP to allow an Indoor Institutional Use (Church) at 152 N. Bird Street, but the request has been postponed until the Oct. 13 Plan Commission meeting.
The Sept. 8 meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS cable) or ksun.tv.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely.
Information about how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, may be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website, www.cityofsunprairie.com.
More information about the Sept. 8 agenda items may also be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.