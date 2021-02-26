The Sun Prairie School Board voted on Feb. 22 to convene a special electors meeting on Monday, March 1 at Sun Prairie High School to consider the purchase of 164 Kroncke Drive for $248,000.
The property abuts the former Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) property and a district-owned storage yard according to SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron. Board members discussed the potential purchase of the property as part of a closed session on Feb. 8, but declined to take any action after reconvening into open session.
The special electors meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center inside Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St., and will include a presentation by district administration.
In addition to electing a chairperson for the meeting, no other action items are scheduled on the special meeting agenda.
State champion boys swim team congratulated
As part of the Zoom meeting, the Sun Prairie School Board thanked and congratulated the WIAA Division 1 Champion Boys Swim Team for its accomplishment and achievement.
Head Boys Varsity Swim Coach Joel Coyne thanked the district for its support, but gave all the credit to the team.
“Going into November when the season normally starts, everything got put on hold, and there was a lot of questions, right?” Coyne told the board. “And too, [the team questioned] are we going to have a season? What is the season going to look like? We just had more unknowns than knowns. And at that point, one of the things that was pretty special, and I think it kind of showed the character of the team, was how the group of guys, they stayed optimistic . . . ‘there is still hope, there’s still optimism.’ And they still had their goals. And those really kind of held strong all the way through.”
Despite the shortened season, Coyne said everything worked out.
“They deserve all the accolades,” Coyne said, referring to the team. “The accomplishments to overcome, and to persevere, were pretty incredible. And it was good to see for the seniors that they get to have the season to go out the way that they did and that for the rest of the team, to be able to have that experience was really meaningful.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said he thought Coyne deserved congratulations, too: “Well, coach, thank you. And if you would please send our congratulations to the boys on the team, we would appreciate that,” Schroeder said. “But I think we’d be remiss if we didn’t thank you for the countless hours that you put in coaching and mentoring and leading the students. And I know that you’re a person who leads with integrity and you always put kids first.
“And I know that we all have that most respect for you and your program and . . . really thank you for everything that you do — in and out of the classroom in Sun Prairie,” Schroeder said. “So thank you very much.”
“Thank you,” Coyne replied. “I’m touched, I’m very touched. I appreciate that.”
The board also talked with several boys swim team members before moving on to the next subject on the agenda.
Board approves ‘We Love Our Public Schools Week’ proclamation
The board approved a one-page proclamation honoring Feb. 22-26 as “We Love Our Public Schools Week.”
The proclamation notes, “in the face of the unprecedented challenges of the past year, we have seen our public schools step up to provide safe environments for all students and educators, and to meet their needs inside and outside of the classroom” as well as “over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, when physical access to school buildings has been limited, our public schools and educators have gone above and beyond, just as they always do, to ensure that all students have access to nutritious food, learning devices, internet access, and the tools they need to be successful, all of which are crucial to their ability to learn and grow.”
The proclamation states public education “requires the support and investment of our state and local elected officials to provide adequate funding and foster strong educational outcomes for all of Wisconsin’s students, and the need for quality public education is a nonpartisan issue.”
In the proclamation, the Sun Prairie School Board calls on state and national legislators “to support We Love Our Public Schools Week by honoring and celebrating the success and achievements of students and educators in public schools across our state , and by working to provide equitable funding and opportunities for all public school students.”
Board members approved the proclamation unanimously.
Bond issue, BAN OK’d
Acting on recommendations from the district’s financial advisors, the board approved a resolution authorizing the Issuance and Sale of Not to Exceed $41 million in General Obligation Refunding Bonds, and a resolution authorizing the issuance and awarding the sale of a $34 million Bond Anticipation Note (BAN).
On April 2, 2019, the voters of the Sun Prairie Area School District approved a $164 million capital referendum to build an additional high school; renovate Ashley field into a newly constructed stadium to serve the district’s high schools; renovate the current Cardinal Heights building to serve as a third middle school, and as a new home for Prairie Phoenix Academy, and as a district professional learning center; as well as other minor secondary remodeling projects.
The two resolutions represent the last phase of the borrowing process, SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter told the board.
Chaja-Clardy serenaded; board ‘needs improvement’
Schroeder noted earlier in the meeting that Feb. 22 was SPASD Secondary Director of Teaching, Learning and Equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy’s birthday.
Before adjourning the meeting just one minute short of four hours, a punchy board sang, “Happy Birthday” to Chaja-Clardy.
With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Schroeder asked for an evaluation of the board’s performance.
SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte said with a laugh, “I think we need to rank that ‘needs improvement’.”
