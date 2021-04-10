A farm trailer-drive-through bay collision on Saturday morning, April 10, resulted in $30,000 in damage and an individual being trapped inside a vehicle.
Capt, Corey Quinn from the Sun Prairie Fire Department said in a press release that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire units responded along with Sun Prairie Police to a motor vehicle accident/trailer vs. structure in the City of Sun Prairie.
First arriving SPFD units found a farm trailer hauling livestock round bales, stuck between the drive-through bays of Summit Credit Union at 1333 W. Main St.
Quinn said the vehicle was attempting to drive through the bay when it struck the drive-through pillars and ATM machine.
Brick and debris from a damaged brick wall fell onto a vehicle in the adjacent drive-through lane, causing damage to the vehicle and pinning the occupant inside.
Sun Prairie Fire crews surveyed the structure, noting no compromise to its structural integrity, and firefighters removed the collapsed wall from the pinned vehicle and assisted with removing the vehicle from the debris.
Prairie Land Towing assisted with removing the damaged trailer from the structure.
No occupants of the involved vehicles were injured.
