City council adopts 2021 budget with tax increase

City taxes will go up but not as high as previous years, a concession city official said they made to taxpayers hurting financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 city budget will boost taxes 1.5 percent, or $31 on the average home ($299,400). There are no increases for refuse, recycling, stormwater and wastewater charges.
The city council adopted the $28.1 million operating budget Tuesday, along with an $8.3 million capital budget that will be paid with future debt levy.
The 2021 city budget process, held through virtual meetings because of the pandemic, received mixed results from alders. Some complimented it as going smoothly, will others faulted the process for not delving deeper into how money is being spent in the cost-to-continue operating budget.
The budget was adopted 7-1 Tuesday with District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens voting against it.
As part of the 2021 adopted budget, a police officer will be added next year but a request for a second officer was not funded. The city will also hire a buyer/sustainability coordinator— a “green team” leader who will find ways to meet the city’s environment-friendly goals and save money.
The adopted budget included raises for police officers, EMS, firefighters and election workers. Non-union city staff won’t get a cost-of-living increase but will still get an annual step wage increase.
The city council on Tuesday took a $24,000 initiative out of the budget that would have bumped up firefighters’ salaries even more because Chief Chris Garrison asked the city council to hold off on it. Garrison said he appreciated the city’s support, but the initiative was unexpected and would impact the cost-sharing by the towns of Sun Prairie, Bristol, and Burke, which have already approved 2021 budgets.
A new revenue-generating passport service at city hall is also funded in the 2021 city budget
Sunshine Place and Colonial Club received funding in the adopted 2021 city budget but additional funding requests by both organizations, facing high demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic, won’t be decided until December.
Many “asks” from city department heads in the 2021 city budget went unfunded in the 2021 city budget, including a second ambulance and another police officer.
The city is leveraging the impact state aid cut may have on the 2021 budget by holding eight-city staff positions vacant. The proposed 2021 city budget meets expenditure restraint limits, qualifying the city for a $500,000 grant payment in 2022.
The pandemic impacted 2021 budget discussions with city alders meeting virtually and little feedback from Sun Prairie residents. City alders gave the process mixed reviews.
Alder Theresa Stevens who voted against adopting the budget Tuesday said city alders didn’t delve into the cost-to-continue side of the budget.
“I voted no because I don’t feel that we have done this justice,” Stevens said. “In years past we have debated for hours when there were initiatives and tax levy increases. This year we barely discussed it for an hour.
“I just have personally felt disappointed in our process this year,” Stevens added.
Alders Al Guyant and Bob Jokisch agreed. Jokisch said next year he wanted to review and prioritize the cost-to-continue budget.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs had a different perspective. He said the budget discussions went smoothly and admonished other city alders.
“Anyone unhappy with the process could have stepped up and said more,” Jacobs said.
He also complimented Mayor Paul Esser who built the budget with city staff and thanked him for a “marvelous” job.
“The mayor dug in and said we were going to hold the line on taxes and yet do all the things we had to do,” Jacobs said. “He put together a budget that none of us found a flaw with and no one in the community found enough flaws in to say, ‘what the heck are you doing here’.”
