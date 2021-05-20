The Week of May 16th — 22nd is National EMS Week. This special week started 46 years ago when it was authorized by President Gerald Ford. The EMS field has certainly grown and changed since then. In fact, it has grown and changed in the last year.
The theme of EMS week for 2021 is “This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.”
Sun Prairie EMS takes pride in caring for our community. We are ready to provide Paramedic level Advance Life Support to those who call on us. We do this 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year around. Our team is made up of a Chief, an Operations Manager, a Training Officer, and over 30 Paramedics. On many calls, we stand side by side with other first responders that serve our community.
It is safe to say that during the last year, our community has had additional challenges brought on by COVID 19. Things have changed for everyone in the community over those months. Maybe it has gotten easier, or maybe everyone has adjusted to the changes. However, it is nice to now see businesses opening and events coming back to life.
Today there is option of getting a vaccine whereas a year ago there was not. There is also a heightened sense of awareness that has settled in regarding the importance of routines such as washing hands, keeping a safe distance and wearing masks.
I could go on and on about all of the things that we, as a community, have experienced together over the last year.
EMS has changed also. We updated our Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Sometimes this required the use of gowns, eye protection, and applying new techniques to keep our patients, ourselves and our families safe.
We added new cleaning precautions and equipment usage to our standards of care. As an EMS provider, I can attest to the fact that a lot of these changes happened quickly and kept us on our toes.
Anyone in EMS, from first responders, EMTs, Paramedics or Critical Care Paramedics faced the same realities, the same fears and similar hopes.
What I can say is that, today the Emergency Medical Services profession is stronger for it. I honestly can’t believe how many times over the last year people have said to me and my co-workers “Stay safe.”
With your encouragement and well wishes, we did our best to stay safe and we will continue to do so. Most importantly, we could not have done any of this without you.
Thank you Sun Prairie for all of your support over the last year. Sun Prairie EMS appreciates it more than you will ever know. We will continue to prepare ourselves to respond whenever we are called. We take great pride in providing care to our community.
And to all of the medics, firefighters, officers and medical personal at the hospitals & clinics, thank you for your hard work, your time, and dedication. Have a great EMS Week and stay safe.