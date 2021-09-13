The Colonial Club Senior Center is hoping area residents will engage in fundraising and participate in the club's 50th anniversary celebration which concludes on Oct. 31.
Despite several attempts, the Colonial Club -- located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on the east side of Sun Prairie -- has been unable to do a large, in-person celebration for its 50th anniversary. The oldest, continually-running senior center in Dane County opened its doors for the first time on Halloween1971.
Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said that his staff has been working since 2019 on planning a variety of events, all of which were scuttled by COVID.
“We have wanted to throw a big community celebration for such an amazing milestone, but it never seems like a wise thing to do, given public health guidance,” said Power. Instead, Power and his team have laid out a plan called “Fifty Days to Fifty Years” that will help bring attention to the anniversary, while keeping people safe from COVID-19.
September 12 (50 days before Halloween) marked the kick off of this multi-faceted campaign. First and foremost, the anniversary celebration is a fundraiser. With a goal of $12,500, Power is looking for 50 individuals to serve as “team captains" with each team is responsible for raising a minimum of $250.
“Think of the days when you did walk-a-thons or bowl-a-thons and got your friends to donate to your efforts,” said Power. “It’s as simple as asking 10 of your friends to give you $25 or 25 of your colleagues to give you $10."
A second piece of the campaign is called “Where were you?” A fillable PDF form can be found on the club's website, www.colonialclub.org. From there it’s as simple as writing a short note about where you were and what you were doing in the fall of 1971. Those participating are encouraged to send a photo along with their submission. Submissions will be posted in the halls of the Colonial Club for guests to read.
Since “Where were you?” focuses on older individuals, a third component was created that encourages intergenerational activity. Grandparents, parents and kids are encouraged to work together and make a real jack-o-lantern to be delivered to the Colonial Club grounds on Friday, Oct. 29. The front lawn of the Colonial Club will become a pumpkin patch for the holiday weekend, with areas for families to take selfies in costumes amid a festive fall scene.
The campaign will culminate on Halloween.
“On Sunday, prior to the community trick-or-treating time, we will have grand re-opening ribbon cutting on the front lawn,” said Power.
The club has invited Gov. Tony Evers to assist with the ribbon-cutting. “In 1971, Governor Patrick Lucey came out for the grand opening," Power said, "so we hope Governor Evers can continue with a visit on Halloween.”
Following the brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, Colonial Club staff will hand out fresh popcorn and apple cider to visitors. There will be no seating, but people will be encouraged to stop by for either the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. or for treats between 5 and 7 p.m.
During the week of Oct. 25, there will be several displays within the Colonial Club that will consist of old photos, newsletters and keepsakes from the past 50 years. The exhibit will be open during regular business hours.
For more information, to sign up to be a fundraising team captain or to register to provide a jack-o-lantern, call the club at 608-837-4611.