Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 27, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Excellent conditions for fieldwork continued this week. Sunny, windy weather and above normal temperatures helped dry down field crops. Cooler air moved into the state for the weekend, bringing rain to some areas.
Corn silage chopping and fourth crop hay cutting moved quickly. The soybean harvest got underway in southern and central Wisconsin and a few farmers started combining high moisture corn. Winter wheat planting and emergence were well ahead of normal. Fall tillage, cover crop planting and manure hauling were ongoing.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 13% short, 81% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 12% short, 82% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn dented was 96%, over four weeks ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the 5-year average. Seventy percent of corn was reported mature, 28 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average.
Corn condition rated 77% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week. Corn harvest for silage was 80% complete, a month ahead of last year, and 15 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans coloring was 95%, 23 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Seventy-nine percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 17 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. Soybeans harvested was 10% complete, 13 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 79% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 72% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat planted was 58% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Twenty-eight percent of winter wheat was emerged, 19 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 87% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition rated 63% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
