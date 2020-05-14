The Sun Prairie Community Garden Organization (SPCGO), which is currently accepting garden plot reservations, is remembering one of its leaders with a commemorative plaque.
“The garden organization is hoping you can release news that we have installed a plaque at the garden to commemorate Larry’s passing a year ago,” remarked Art Teasdale. “You are probably familiar with a lot of what Larry did to impact Sun Prairie, but he was particularly dedicated to the community garden. We are very fortunate to have had Larry’s brother, a craftsman in his own right, provide an engraved plaque that will likely last the life of the garden.”
In addition to his years of leadership, Konkle’s passion for artistry inspired the addition of volunteer flower plots around the garden perimeter, which in turn generate compliments from passers by who appreciate their beauty along Linnerud Drive.
Konkle also championed and personally funded raspberry and rhubarb patches that are shared by garden members.
Since Larry’s passing, his extended family has provided a memorial fund that continues to benefit present and future SPCGO gardeners.
The memorial plaque commemorating Larry Konkle’s legacy has been mounted on the organization’s garden shed, where it can serve as a reminder to garden users.
For more information about the community garden, contact Tom Kinney at 608-837-4968, or browse for details on the City of Sun Prairie’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/429/Community-Garden.
