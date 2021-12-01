Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder announced in a Nov. 27 press release that he is seeking re-election to the Sun Prairie School Board.
“I am excited to announce I am running for re-election to the Sun Prairie School Board,” Schroeder said in the release.
In 2014, Schroeder said he had the honor of being a part of a group of community members who helped the SPASD develop a shared vision.
“Today, this document continues to represent what we aspire to be, but it also represents our common vision,” Schroeder added. “It eloquently advances that we aspire to be a high-performing district that reflects the diverse and rich cultures that comprise our community while ensuring we can provide relevant, engaging, and innovative learning experiences in and out of the classroom.”
The board president spelled out why he is seeking a new term on the board.
“I believe in Sun Prairie. I believe in our shared vision. I believe in our equity mission. I believe our students benefit when we find and collaborate around our common ground,” Schroeder said.
“My service as a school board member has always been in service of our kids on behalf of this community,” Schroeder added, “and I have centered my primary area of leadership focused on shared vision and values. I have two daughters in the SPASD and the perspective I hear around our kitchen table helps me with what is discussed at the board table.”
The incumbent board president pointed out that while the rest of the state struggled with divisiveness and polarized opinions, the Sun Prairie Area School District was a model of civil discourse.
“We kept our staff, students, and families safe. We found a way to serve over 160,000 breakfasts and lunches during the pandemic. We found a way through partnerships to increase accessibility for our students to vaccinations,” Schroeder said.
“We found a way through partnerships to ensure that our democracy was strong by making our high school available for voting. We found a way to leverage our technology to reach all our kids during the pandemic,” Schroeder added.
The district also found a way to create equitable attendance boundaries and improved bell times for SPASD students through engaging the community.
“We found a way to have the lowest taxes in 12 years through interest avoidance and sound fiscal management of taxpayer money,” Schroeder said.
“Are we perfect? Of course not,” the board president added. “But in light of the disturbing state of community division across the country and state, Sun Prairie is a bright spot, an example of how communities can thrive through partnerships and shared vision.
“I’ve been a part of this school district for the last 10 years, and I’ve been honored to be entrusted with this responsibility by our electors,” Schroeder said. “I ask for your support, because, Sun Prairie, we’ve only gotten started, and what we are about to see is a new golden age of both education and community pride in Sun Prairie. Let’s do this together.”
Specifically, some of the accomplishments Schroeder said he is most proud of include:
• Serving on the board since May 2012 and elected president of the board by his colleagues for the past four years after serving as vice president the previous five years;
• Co-writing the district equity statement to ensure equity is on the forefront of district decisionmaking;
• Creating the Employee Wellness Clinic in cooperation with the City of Sun Prairie for both governmental entities’ employees;
• Increased compensation for all employees, especially teachers, where the district has invested millions of dollars to bring SPASD up to at least the Dane County average
• Over $250 million in referenda approved to solve district space issues for the next 15-plus years;
• Completing renovations to all SPASD public schools;
• All areas of the curriculum on six-year cycles for review and revision;
• Wrote resolution directing the SPASD to move away from over-reliance on standardized testing data and determine other, more fair and equitable ways, to measure student achievement
• Championed Social and Emotional Learning curriculum and practices;
• All students receive breakfast and lunch regardless of ability to pay: “No student will go hungry in the SPASD,” Schroeder added.
• Working on creating food and clothing pantries in all schools
• Consistently stands up for teachers and staff
• Most of all, ensuring all students receive the quality education they deserve
“The SPASD has a lot of work in front of us but we have made significant progress,” Schroeder added, encouraging residents to check out the progress made during the past six years online at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/continuous-improvement
Endorsements
Schroeder said he is proud to announce the support of the following community and state leaders:
• Former State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor;
• Current Sun Prairie School Board members: Caren Diedrich, Dave Hoekstra, Bryn Horton, and Tom Weber;
• Former Sun Prairie School Board members Marta Hansen, Mike Krachey, and John Welke
• Sun Prairie City Council President Steve Stocker;
• Current Sun Prairie City Council alders Maureen Crombie, Bob Jokisch, Theresa Mcllory, and Mary Polenske;
• Former Sun Prairie City Council alder Al Guyant
• Sun Prairie community leaders Kristen Morris and Teran Peterson
“Steve is passionately committed to the students and families of our school district,” remarked current Sun Prairie School Board vice president Bryn Horton.
“He is constantly looking for ways for the board and the district to improve how we educate and take care of our students, while also making sure that our staff and teachers are supported and compensated fairly,” Horton said. “In the almost four years that I have worked with Steve, he is always ready to answer questions or to give guidance and support for ideas I may have. He is an asset for our school district and I am happy to support him as he runs for re-election.”
“I support Steve Schroeder for re-election to the Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board treasurer Dave Hoekstra.
“I have served on the board for the past seven years and appreciate Steve’s servant leadership, passion for kids’ success and his vision for an improved educational model for the future,” Hoekstra added. “Steve is honest, respectful and promotes a culture of gratitude.”
“I am proud to support Steve Schroeder,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board governance officer Ton Weber. “Steve is a first generation college graduate who grew up in poverty and helped raise his younger sibling and as such, he understands the struggles many of our students go through daily and is a tremendous and important advocate of what we need to do in order for all students to succeed.”