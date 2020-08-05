Republican candidates for the 16th Senate District, the 46th Assembly District and Second Congressional District all attended the Wednesday, July 29 session of Pints & Politics in Sun Prairie’s Carriage Hills Estates Park before an audience of roughly 24 people in the park shelter.
Pints & Politics is a recurring social event presented by the Republican Party of Dane County at different venues in various communities throughout Dane County.
Among those who spoke was Chris Lawrence, the first vice-chair of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County, who described how became involved with politics — first as a Democrat who voted for President Obama in 2008, but then as he began studying what the candidates were saying against his own beliefs, gravitated to Ron Paul, the Texas Libertarian who ran as a Republican for president.
As an African-American from inner city Milwaukee, Lawrence offered candidates one piece of advice to get the attention of voters: Show up.
“One thing a lot of voters appreciate, and I realized, is that there’s people actually at their doors asking for their vote because I’ll tell you the Democrats, they never do doors in our area because they don’t have any opponent,” Lawrence said. “They go to other districts, or they go to the more competitive districts.”
Lawrence said the Trump-Pence office is located in a part of Milwaukee where he said he wouldn’t let his kids walk in the park.
“We’re located on King and North in the heart of inner-city Milwaukee — a Donald Trump office with Black Voices for Trump on the sign, and Trump-Pence hanging right out the window. That is outreach folks,” Lawrence said. “We have just a simple presence there — showing up and having a body inside the office to work those areas. And we need to do a better job working in those areas.”
Republican 46th Assembly Candidate Terry Lyon, the Cottage Grove resident recently reelected to the executive committee in the sheet metal union at Sub Zero, said he received unique reaction while campaigning recently.
“I’m sure that Scott [Barker, Sun Prairie resident running for District 16 State Senate] and Peter [Theron, running for Congress] know this as well . . . knocking on doors and talking to a person face to face is the best way to get somebody to vote for you,” Lyon said. “As I said earlier, I asked people, ‘what is it about government that you like or don’t like?’ So I’m talking to this one guy, and he’s done, and his wife comes up and she says the best thing that government is doing is you standing here at my door.”
Barker said one of the biggest challenges is getting the word out that an actual Republican challenger is running for the District 16 Senate seat.
“If you do have a question or you have a like-minded friend, or even not a like-minded friend who wants to learn more about the candidates — that’s the biggest thing we have to do,” Barker said.
“We have to get people to start thinking outside the box. The same-old, same-old isn’t going to work if you keep doing it,” Barker said, referring to Democrats, “and we’re just going to run ourselves into further problems.”
Theron, who has run for office before against incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan, said he believes Republicans are winning.
“Now, why are we winning? Well, look at what the other side is doing right now. At this point, they’re burning Portland down. Is that the kind of thing that a winning side does . . . as someone put it, their streak is longer than Joe DiMaggio’s — 60 nights in a row they’ve gone up to try to burn down the federal courthouse in Portland. We’ve had the riots in Seattle, the riots in Minneapolis, the riots in St. Louis, the riots in New York. What’s the common across all those? They’re all Democrat-controlled cities . . . they do not understand and respect law and order,” Theron said.
“What I would characterize all of this is as — a temper tantrum,” Theron said. “They have no ideas. Their standard bearer can barely get out of the basement. So what are they doing? They’re trying to distract us.”
Lyon said he’s been able to convince potential voters to think about the election.
“For Republicans, we know in Dane County, we cannot run a ‘standard’ Republican. And we need somebody who can think outside of the ‘norms’,” Lyon said.
For example, Lyon recalled being at the state Republican convention about three weeks ago, when one of the legislators said they were taking on “non-Republican issues.”
“And I had to step back and think ‘non-Republican issues?’ See to me, I don’t understand that language,” Lyon said. “I only understand language of what is good for the people of the state of Wisconsin, what is good for the people in the 46th district. That’s it, if it’s a Republican subject, if it’s a Democratic subject, if it’s the Libertarian, whatever it is — it’s what’s good for the people.
“And that is where I’m coming from,” Lyon said. “I don’t care if you’re this or that. Can we work together? Can we benefit each other? Move the people of Wisconsin forward. That’s all I’m interested in.”
