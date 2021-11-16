The Sun Prairie Area School District was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) with two Spectrum Awards of Excellence and an Award of Merit for its work in school communications.
WSPRA presented the awards at its recent annual conference held Nov. 3-5 in Sheboygan. The Sun Prairie Area School District earned Awards of Excellence for its Back to School Newsletter and School Event Calendar. Both were also awarded Best in Category.
The Sun Prairie Experience Newsletter also received an Award of Merit.
Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 40 school districts with awards.
“The work submitted by the Spectrum Award winners is a testament to the importance of school communications and community engagement,” said WSPRA President Tracy Habisch-Ahlin. “Projects submitted were a result of work completed during the 2020-21 school year, which was challenging due to COVID. The award winners demonstrated the critical role communication professionals play in education.”
WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 15 different states, from New York to California. All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.
The WSPRA is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies and organizations.