For the second time in less than a week, Dane County deputies are investigating a shots fired incident at Club Bristol.
On Sunday, March 7, at approximately 2:13 a.m., deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a local resident who reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding off outside of Club Bristol, located at 7553 CTH N, in the Town of Bristol.
Lt. Jessamy Torres from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrived to discover any involved parties had already left the area. Numerous shell casings were found in the roadway outside of the establishment. This is an ongoing investigation, and no suspects are currently in custody. At this time, there have been no reports of anyone having been injured or damage to property.
Earlier this week, Dane County deputies arrested a 29-year-old man March 3 in connection with shots fired at Club Bristol, located at the intersection of highways N and V in the Town of Bristol.
Dane County Sheriff's Sgt. Sherri Casper said at 1:20 a.m., Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gun shots outside of Club Bristol Gentleman’s Club. The establishment was struck with rounds from a firearm and there were no reported injuries. Zachary Leonard, age 29, fled the scene and drove into a ditch, east of Highway N. Casper said Leonard was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on first offense operating while intoxicated, as well as other gun-related charges.Published reports indicated Leonard had several weapons in his vehicle when he was arrested.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the March 7 incident. Individuals with potential information are encouraged to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.