Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) on July 8 released the following statement announcing an endorsement from Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, for her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District:
“Today I am proud to announce an endorsement from Steve Stocker, a dedicated civil servant and leader for Sun Prairie,” said Sargent.
Steve Stocker serves as an alder of the City of Sun Prairie, representing District 1. Stocker was elected as alder in 2016.
Stocker’s previous work experience includes Technology Account Manager for HP on the Kraft Foods account, Regional Technical Services Manager for Kraft Foods, Committee member of United Way, and Board Member of the Oscar Mayer READI Volunteer Organization.
Stocker has additionally served as Board Member for the American Diabetes Association and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
As Alderperson, Stocker currently serves on the Planning Commission, Public Works Committee, and Colonial Club Liaison. In his “retired life”, he is currently a water aerobics instructor, and also serves on the Sun Prairie Historical Museum Board.
“I’m proud to support Melissa Sargent for State Senate,” said Stocker. “She is more than well-qualified for this position. From her excellent credentials, to her successful track record serving on the Dane County Board and State Assembly, to her exceptional work ethic, Melissa’s leadership is integral to moving Dane County and Wisconsin forward. She is without a doubt the best candidate for the 16th Senate District.”
“It is my honor to be endorsed by Steve, and I truly appreciate his kind words. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the State Senate,” said Sargent.
In addition to Stocker, Sargent has also been endorsed by Sun Prairie School Board member Bryn Horton.
