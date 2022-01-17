KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

1/19/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-12-22

10:30 AM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

11 AM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

11:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

12 PM Authentic Business Adventures, Functional Wellness and Chiropractic Center

1 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-13-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-12-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

4:30 PM Public Library Board, 1-13-22

6 PM Live, SPMC Volunteer Appreciation

7 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

7:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

8 PM SPHS Hockey vs Sauk Prairie, 1-18-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 1-13-22

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Snowbeast

1/20/22

8 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Functional Wellness and Chiropractic Center

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-12-22

9:30 AM Colonial Club, Holiday Celebration, 12-16-21

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:25 AM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21

12 PM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 1-13-22

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-12-22

4 PM SPHS Wall of Success 2021-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

5 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission

6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee

7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

8 PM Municipal Court, 1-19-22

9 PM Committee of The Whole, 1-18-22

10:30 PM City Council, 1-18-22

1/21/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Holiday Celebration, 12-16-21

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Functional Wellness and Chiropractic Center

11:30 AM Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, DSPS Grant Opportunity

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-12-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, Candy Canes and Coal, 12-10-21

2:45 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison La Follette, 1-20-22

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

5 PM Reel Reviews, 1-20-22

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-12-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-10-22

6:30 PM Interview with Senator Agard, 12-9-21

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison La Follette

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Judge-Blame-Punish Cycle

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 1-20-22

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Phantom from 10,00 Leagues

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

1/19/22

8 AM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19

9 AM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

9:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

10 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

11 AM Piano Recital, 12-12-19

12:30 PM Westside, Sing Along, 12-20-19

1 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

2 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

3 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

4 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21

4:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21

5:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

6 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

6:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

7 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

8 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

10 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

11:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

1/20/22

8 AM The Ripple Effect

10:00 AM Dogs Eat Bacon

11:30 AM Super Swirly Skittles

1 PM Dab Police

2:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

4 PM Happy Mealers

5:30 PM Tor and Blueberry Interview

5:45 PM Interview with Ms Schauer & Ms Everly

6 PM The Tentacle Team

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison La Follette

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 1-20-22

9:30 PM Wolf Pack

10 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

10:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

11 PM PotaFOE Crew

1/21/22

8 AM How to Make Stop Motion Videos

9AM Old Junk Street Show

9:30 AM Debate Club

10:30 AM Cooking Demonstration

11 AM Game Shows, Drawings and Dance

12 PM Making Banana Bread

12:15 PM Nature Walk

12:30 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 18

1 PM Adventures in Internet Videos, 8-2-18

2:30 PM Adventures in Live TV, 7-20-18

3 PM Fun Stuff

4 PM How to Make Slime

5 PM Cooking by Eli & Arianna

5:30 PM Cooking with Cole & Trish

6:15 PM Hockey Interviews

6:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

7 PM Challenge Competition

7:30 PM DIY Candy

8 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021

8:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021

9 PM Adventures In Photography, 2021

9:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

11 PM Makeover Challenge

