The Sun Prairie City Council adopted two resolutions supporting the community as part of its Tuesday, April 21 agenda — one in support of the Hmong and Lao populations and another encouraging those who can help during the COVID-19 emergency to donate to local community organizations.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked city staff to draft the resolution encouraging residents who find themselves in a position to help others in our community to donate to local community based organizations.
The resolution states “due to various factors including health issues and the large number of businesses closing, many have lost their source of income” and “these families and individuals in Sun Prairie may now be experiencing financial difficulties who could be helped by donations and services provided by local community organizations.
The resolution “encourages residents to donate to local community based organizations if they find themselves in a position to help others in our community.”
“This is just trying to make people aware of the organizations in the city that are doing good work and encouraging people to contribute to these organizations,” Jokisch told alders during the meeting, held via Zoom.
A list of community based organizations and their contact information, also listed in the resolution, can be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website at: https://cityofsunprairie.com/893/Local-Community-Services.
As promised, the resolution in support of Hmong and Lao populations came to the council at the request of Mayor Paul Esser, who said he wanted to adopt the resolution after one approved by the Sun Prairie School Board earlier this year.
“The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on behalf of the Trump Administration, has engaged in discussions with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to allow for the deportation of Lao and Hmong immigrants and refugees from the United States,” Communications and Diversity Strategist Reuben Sanon wrote in the memo introducing the resolution to alders.
“The City of Sun Prairie stands in solidarity with our Hmong community members and opposes the proposed legislation aimed at deporting Hmong individuals to Laos,” Sanon added in his memo. “Hmong and Lao refugees have made their homes in Wisconsin and Sun Prairie, raising families, working, starting businesses, farming, living and going to school and making the community a better place to live.
“These proposed deportations would tear apart families and communities across Wisconsin and Sun Prairie. In acknowledgement of the threat this legislation poses to life, safety, and liberty of longtime local Hmong residents, Mayor Esser instructed staff to create a resolution to express said solidarity. Using historical context of Hmong immigration to the U.S., including participation in the secret war, and subsequent granted refugee status, as well as our own guiding principles for diversity, equity and inclusion and guidance from local leaders, we designed this resolution for approval by council,” Sanon wrote.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant praised the resolution, pointing out that more than 30,000 Hmong soldiers died fighting for the U.S. in the Vietnam War. “They did a lot at the behest of our country,” Guuyant said, “and suffered terribly as a result of it.”
Both resolutions were approved unanimously.
