Sun Prairie Police are investigating a report of gunfire in the parking lot north of The Rock Sports Bar & Grille, 920 W. Main St. on Wednesday, May 27 and seeking a 32-year-old Sun Prairie man in connection with the incident.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a call of a disturbance inside the Rock Sports Bar and Grille, 920 W. Main Street.
As officers arrived at the scene, it was further reported that a male subject fired approximately three to five gunshots from a handgun in the parking lot of Rock Sports Bar and Grille.
Konopacki said the male suspect who fired the gun shots then got into his vehicle and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.
There were several patrons in the parking lot during the shooting and none of them were shot.
Police subsequently located one bullet fragment from the siding of a house on Buena Vista Drive, just north of The Rock Sports Bar and Grille.
The 32-year-old Sun Prairie male suspect has been identified but his name is not going to be released at this time because it is a very active investigation. Konopacki said Thursday morning the suspect is well known to police because of repeated police contacts over the past few years.
More details will be made available when they are able to be released.
Individuals with information are asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously through the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.