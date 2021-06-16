Despite a letter from a conservative law firm asking both entities to stop, the City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District plan to continue with racially segregated listening sessions, according to a response letter issued June 16.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a letter to the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) and the City of Sun Prairie urging the government bodies to drop the use of racially segregated “affinity groups” for a public community conversation.
WILL is is a non-profit, Milwaukee-based conservative law firm founded in 2011 "dedicated to the promotion of free markets, individual liberty, and a robust civil society."
According to publicly distributed materials for the “Sun Prairie Community Conversations on Race, Equity, and Inclusion,” a sign-up sheet directs participants to “only sign up for the conversation for the race that you identify with.”
According to materials prepared by SPASD, the program will include “a series of intra- and inter-racial conversations” to serve as “effective catalysts for racial justice and racial healing.”
The sign-up sheet directs participants to “only sign up for the conversation for the race that you identify with.” Participants are given the option to sign up with a group for East Indians, Asians, Whites, Blacks, Latinx, and a Multiracial group.
WILL contends federal law prohibits governments, including cities and school boards, from imposing racial classifications or otherwise treating individuals differently based on race.
According to WILL, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 broadly prevents discrimination based on race by entities, such as SPASD and the City of Sun Prairie, that receive federal assistance. Since 1978, the Supreme Court has held cities and school boards liable for violating equal protection guarantees under the Civil Rights Act of 1871. Furthermore, federal grant recipients that violate non-discrimination laws face the possibility of audit, additional oversight, and grant revocation under the terms of any federal grant.
WILL has recently issued letters to the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) urging the school district to drop racially segregated school conversations. MMSD officials apologized after WILL issued the letter.
"Our purpose is to create safe and welcoming spaces to resolve our most significant issues of bias and inequity," the City of Sun Prairie and SPASD wrote in a joint response on June 16.
"As community leaders, we accept our responsibility to ensure that all children, all families, and all community members are well-served, and we are fully committed to meeting their needs, regardless of distractions that seek to deflect us from our values," the joint response reads in part.
"We, the City and School District leadership, appreciate that there are people in our larger community that are vigilant about helping us meet our goal of being safe and welcoming," the response reads in part.
"The values of the Sun Prairie Area School District are captured in its vision, which aspires to be 'Recognized as a high performance school district of choice that reflects the cultures of our diverse community.' In order to make progress toward this end," the response reads, "the district actively seeks opportunities to engage our community to better understand expectations and the experiences of those caregivers and students served."
WILL President and General Counsel, Rick Esenberg, said, “Racial segregation is never beneficial, it is never benign, it is always harmful. The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District should immediately reconsider their use of racial segregation at this public event.”
One city official connected with diversity shared his reaction in sending the joint response letter (read both letters with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) to the Sun Prairie Star.
"We will continue in the work of our guiding principles of remaining committed to advancing equity, honoring our diverse identity, and creating an inclusive culture," remarked Jake King, City of Sun Prairie Diversity and Communications Coordinator. "These serve as our guiding principles every day in all that we do."