The Wisconsin State Patrol on May 20 arrested a 46-year-old Sun Prairie man for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
According to a press release, at 9:17 p.m., a State Trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 151 northbound near Reiner Road for speeding and failure to maintain its lane.
Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants. After administering field sobriety tests, the driver -- Robert L. Dilworth -- was arrested for OWI 4th offense.
