County Executive Joe Parisi on Sept. 29 joined Operation Fresh Start Conservation Crew members and climate action advocates to announce a $10 million investment in clean fuel infrastructure, as part of his 2022 budget proposal.
Parisi also announced Dane County’s intention to be net zero on carbon emissions for county buildings and fleets by 2030.
“The flooding, fires, and extreme temperatures gripping the globe year after year offer irrefutable, tangible evidence we are in the midst of a climate crisis. We all have a responsibility to act now, and that’s just what Dane County government is doing,” said Parisi.
The county executive said by investing in clean fuel infrastructure and becoming net zero in carbon emissions for the county's buildings and fleet by 2030 that the county will be "a leading voice of what is possible for the public and private sectors to help combat the disturbing trends of climate change.”
The renewable fuel injected into the pipeline at the Dane County Landfill comes from rotting trash and renewable natural gas brought in from manure digesters. It powers trucks and vehicles across the region, reducing diesel and carbon emissions.
Since Dane County launched its compressed natural gas (CNG) initiative years ago, almost half of its fleet of 60 highway snowplows are now powered by CNG. Across all of county government, there are now 100 CNG vehicles and 17 electric vehicles and hybrids.
Parisi’s 2022 budget expands that initiative with more than $5 million budgeted for the purchase of CNG trailers to help fuel up the Dane County Highway fleet in areas of the county where compressed natural gas filling stations are less available.
Additionally, Parisi is including nearly $2 million for installation of a new CNG filling station at the Fish Hatchery Road Highway garage and $3.2 million for the purchase of eight more CNG powered snow plows.
Dane County’s Renewable Natural Gas plant that converts gas from the landfill into compressed natural gas for vehicle fuel is projected to displace 4.75 million gallons of gasoline this year, reducing emissions equivalent to traveling 106 million miles less on the road. The impact on carbon emission reductions is the same as planting 700,000 trees.
Through a partnership with Alliant Energy, construction is slated to begin after the first of the year on a more than 100-acre solar farm on county land near the Renewable Natural Gas production facility off Highway 12.
The project will be managed by a Wisconsin company and, when complete, will generate over 17-megawatts of electricity, enough energy to power 3,100 homes per year.
On Sept. 28, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Dane County as one of just five 2021 Green Power Leadership Award winners in the United States and the only local government awardee or recipient from the Midwest in 2021.
For more than 20 years, EPA’s annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America’s leading green power users for their commitment and contribution to helping advance the development of the nation’s voluntary green power market. The award recognizes Dane County’s efforts to transition both its own operations to clean electricity as well as the County’s efforts to encourage local governments, businesses, and individuals to invest in clean power.
Parisi’s 2022 budget also creates a new Renewables Finance Officer position in the Department of Waste and Renewables to compile and manage the data that corresponds with this innovative work.
Parisi is also including over $93,000 in his budget to jumpstart the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps. Modeled after Dane County’s highly successful Dane County Conservation Crews, Operation Fresh Start will use these start-up funds to build partnerships and develop a team of young people dedicated to working on energy efficiency projects.
This may include winterizing buildings or helping to make other modifications to reduce carbon emissions or increase renewable energy production. By launching this work now, Operation Fresh Start will be well positioned to become part of the new proposed federal Climate Corps, a 10 year, $10 billion initiative to tackle climate change.
A couple of years ago, Dane County launched the Continuous Cover Program which has helped protect 1,600 acres of land across the county so far. Parisi is increasing this investment to $2.5 million in his 2022 budget to help convert and conserve even more lands.
Parisi is creating a new position in the Department of Land and Water Resources to help compile all of county government's carbon reduction accomplishments. A new position will design and implement conservation projects that both improve water quality and sequester carbon.
Parisi is increasing funding for Dane County's Conservation Fund by an additional $1 million, bringing the total to $6 million available for land preservation work in 2022.