The Sun Prairie School Board, which recently approved Northside Elementary as Sun Prairie’s fifth community school, is seeking a site coordinator for the facility.
Community schools is an equity strategy that coordinates relationships and resources through a public school to accelerate equitable outcomes in health, education and employment. At each school, there is a site coordinator that works to create and connect programs, events and leadership groups in support of students, families and neighborhoods.
“We are searching for a community leader to join the community schools team full time,” Jamie Racine, Community Schools Program Coordinator said. “Our goal is to have the site coordinator hired for Northside by early July.”
“The desired candidate will champion the creation of equitable outcomes for all children and families,” remarked Northside Elementary Principal Lexi Vanden Heuvel. “We are looking for someone who is passionate about making meaningful connections and who will truly see and value each and every member of our school family.”
Northside joins C.H. Bird Elementary, Westside Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, and Prairie Phoenix Academy as a Community Schools site.
Interested applicants can apply online at https://wecan.education.wisc.edu, and search for vacancy ID 85902.
