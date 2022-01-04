Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC on Jan. 3 announced a rebrand of the company to Axim Geospatial, LLC (Axim).
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the rebrand means that Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC holdings (including wholly owned subsidiaries: GISinc and TSG Solutions) will remain in place to fulfill existing agreements but will operate as Axim for all new work. The company leases space on the QBE campus on Sun Prairie's west side.
Axim is the result of three companies that have come together in the last 18 months via acquisition. The rebrand is a merging of culture, services, capabilities, and technologies across these organizations that created the largest singular provider of end-to-end geospatial solutions and services in the U.S.
Axim’s mission is to use geospatial solutions to make the world a smarter, safer, and better place to live with a focus on empowering our clients to solve the world’s toughest problems.
Collectively, Axim transforms information into insights and analysis into action to address challenges such as national security, global climate change and resiliency, infrastructure and physical security, and environmental management. Axim clients include national, state, and local governments, defense and intelligence agencies, infrastructure, energy, utility, commercial and environmental organizations.
“We were thrilled at the ease at which we came to a common mission and vision. There is a passion that runs through us all: to provide clarity through geography that empowers our clients to solve tough problems. Axim is an expression of that passion,” remarked Dave Hart, CEO and co-founder.
The rebrand does not constitute a change in control nor does it change the persons with whom our clients work. Axim has more than 360 employees located in nearly 40 states throughout the U.S. They currently hold 18 prime federal contracts and have mapped on all 7 continents in 182 countries and counting.
“We are still the same people but with a broader set of capabilities and a clearly defined vision to help our clients succeed," remarked Chris Gross, vice chair and co-founder.