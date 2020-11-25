Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced he is running for re-election in 2021.
The election for the Dane County Executive will be in April 2021.
In the announcement of his campaign on Nov. 17, Parisi cited the local need for county government to coordinate community response and recovery from COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being,” Parisi said in a statement.
“The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime. They also present great opportunities to do what we do best in Dane County – bring people together, get work done, and deliver tangible results," Parisi added.
"That’s how we built from scratch mental health teams for Dane County schools, started cleaning our lakes by ‘sucking the muck,’ from miles of waterways, helped young people struggling with poverty earn drivers’ licenses," the incumbent county executive added," and have county government on the verge of being 100% renewable thanks to our efforts at increasing clean, green energy production.”
Parisi was elected Dane County Executive in a special election in spring 2011, receiving 70 percent of the vote. Before stepping into the role, Parisi served as a State Representative in the 48th Assembly District, and as Dane County Clerk from 1996-2004.
Congressman Mark Pocan and State Representative Shelia Stubbs will be Parisi’s campaign co-chairs.
“County Executive Parisi has shown amazing skill in navigating the complex challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Parisi’s 2021 campaign co-chair, Congressman Mark Pocan. “Joe’s calm and steady demeanor, coupled with his incredible competence as a leader, has been central to the success Dane County has had addressing the virus and the economic fallout it has caused.”
“Under Executive Parisi’s leadership, Dane County has led the state with our humanitarian response to the current health crisis. Only weeks into the pandemic, the County Executive put together initiatives to help renters, small businesses, food pantries and daycare centers weather the storm,” said campaign co-chair State Representative Shelia Stubbs.
