With Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly among the invited guests, Sun Prairie city and school officials welcomed audience members to the Wisconsin Public Education Network’s 7th annual Summer Summit on Monday, Aug. 2.
The event was held inside the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School, but that didn’t stop one greeting official from talking about the pleasant conditions outside.
“I’d like to say the weather is like this every day in Sun Prairie,” remarked Mayor Paul Esser, “but that would not be accurate — and I cannot tell a lie.”
Noting that Sun Prairie is one of the fastest growing communities in a rapidly growing Dane County, Esser said he noticed the yard signs supporting public schools as he walked into Sun Prairie High School (soon to be referred to as Sun Prairie East High when Sun Prairie West High opens in the fall of 2022).
“And I noticed some of them said SOS — Save Our Schools,” Esser said. He informed the audience that Sun Prairie has supported several referenda since Brad Saron became superintendent of the Sun Prairie Area School District. “And those referenda are passing by more than 60% — and these are not modest referendums.” Among the referenda was one to construct Sun Prairie West High School, construct the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field and exceed the revenue cap to pay Sun Prairie teachers more.
“I cannot imagine being in a community that does not support education,” Esser said. “And you’re being here today tells me that you’re going to support those children and I am so please about it.”
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder added his welcome to public education supporters attending the event, which included breakout sessions and concluded with a dinner at The Loft, 132 Market St., that featured special guest speaker Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, also a candidate for U.S. Senate.
“We are proud to have you in Sun Prairie,” Schroeder said, noting the location at Sun Prairie East and the current construction of Sun Prairie West High School. “But we all know that facilities don’t teach kids — people teach kids. I just want to say how proud I am of all the educators in the Sun Prairie Area School District . . . the reality is that every child in this state deserves facilities like this. We need to address the inequities in the state of Wisconsin when it comes to public education. We’re failing far too many of our students, and . . .”
Schreoder was interrupted by a beeping noise which he interpreted to mean his time was up as a speaker. He looked back and said, “That’s very subtle.”
After the laughter subsided, Schroeder talked about how the Sun Prairie School Board passed a resolution to move away from the reliance on standardized testing — which received applause from those in attendance.
Among other notable speakers was multiple award winning Patrick Marsh Middle School music teacher and band instructor Chris Gleason, who also works as the Sound of Sun Prairie director and — as he noted in his introduction — a tuba player.
He performed some of “Somewhere over the Rainbow,” which he also identified as parts of other modern, pop songs. But he used it as an example of how different people’s knowledge can change based on their experiences.
Quoting social scientist Donald Campbell, Gleason called for an end to standardized tests because they don’t accurately measure what students learn or how they learn it.
“In other words, when test scores become the goal of teaching or education, they both lose their value as indicators and educational status and distort the educational process in undesirable ways,” Gleason said.
“There’s no measurement system in the world that can assess what matters most in life — integrity, determination, empathy, resourcefulness, connectedness, a thirst for knowledge, passion, creativity adaptability, the aptitude to not only read books but also faces. Confidence, kindness, respect. These are the qualities . . . to possess. They are beyond testing and . . . what we must actively cultivate in our students,” Gleason said.
“I believe if we create vibrant, thoughtful learning spaces, students as young as kindergarten can grapple with our deepest, most enduring questions. We can design our teaching for wonder rather than performance, for curiosity, rather than testing and for any innovation, rather than compliance let’s change these outdated . . . practices,” Gleason said.
“Let’s stop narrowing the curriculum in an effort to raise scores on a bad test,” Gleason said. “It’s time to celebrate our students diversity and curiosity, it’s time to move beyond grades and tests, and it’s time to provide our students with the hope that the dreams that they dare to dream really do come true.”
Special guest speakers Underly and Evers — who received the Perfect Attendance Award for attending his seventh consecutive Summer Summit — ripped on Republican legislators for failing to fund education at levels they said were needed in Wisconsin.
Underly criticized the Wisconsin Legislature and its Republican leadership for using one-time COVID-19 pandemic funding — which was intended to help schools cope with and recover from the pandemic — for public education funding during the same biennium there is a budget surplus.
“And as we emerge from this pandemic — hopefully emerge from this pandemic — it’s hard to imagine another moment in time when the needs have been so great,” Underly said, “and the pivotal role of our public schools so clear. We can restart our economy by investing in our most promising resources in our state — our children and their future.”
When the applause died down, Underly continued her criticism.
“We graduated a class in 2020 that knew nothing but cuts,” Underly said, calling the past 10 years “a decade of austerity” for educational funding. “That’s an entire generation of kids who started in first grade, through high school graduation that were not afforded opportunities . . . we need to get it done for our kids.”
Introducing Evers as someone who has, and will continue, to support public education, Underly hugged the former state superintendent.
“It’s always a pleasure to attend this meeting because I get to be surrounded by individuals who share my belief that what’s best our kids is what’s best for this state,” Evers said.
“And this is not a luxury I get very often as the Republicans in the Legislature continue to block our administration’s efforts to make meaningful investments for our state’s schools and for our kids,” the governor said. “But that’s why this organization is so important. Your continued support and advocacy for education funding is exactly what our state needs now more than ever as we continue to get shots in arms and bounce back from this pandemic.
“We need to aim higher and go further,” Evers said. “We can go back to the . . . future we want for our kids. That’s why in my Badger Bounce Back agenda, after hearing from folks all across the state, we proposed a budget that put kids in schools ahead, increased the state support for students with disabilities, fully funding sparsity aid for our most rural districts and investing in our kids. The 2021-23 biennial budget that I signed will restore two-thirds funding for public schools for the first time in two decades. And regardless of anything else, we must remember, that’s a marker that we don’t forget about — two-thirds funding.”
But the governor said it’s “nowhere near” where Wisconsin needs to be to fund public education.
“Kids deserve better and I’ll continue to fight to do what’s best for them because I know what’s best for them is best for our state,” Evers said.
“That’s also why I’m directing $100 million of our COVID-19 relief funds to provide for schools to help cover expenses. Schools in districts across the state be able to use these funds to support kids classroom educators and staff provide educational or mental health supports . . . whatever need to be purchased — whatever they need,” Evers said.
“With another year approaching during a global pandemic, I know parents educators and kids are worried about what this is might bring,” the governor added. “We will continue to follow and trust the science and public health experts every step of the way to keep everyone healthy and safe. DHS and DPI are continuing to work together closely to provide the guidance and I can say with absolute certainty that as we continue to do right by our kids, we can’t go wrong. I look forward to continuing our work together. Thank you so much.”
For more information about WPEN, log on to https://www.wisconsinnetwork.org/. See more photos from the Summer Summit at sunprairiestar.com