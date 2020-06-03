Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) recently welcomed 11 summer interns, including one from Sun Prairie.
The student interns started in their roles on Monday, May 27 and will have assorted roles in several divisions throughout LSC’s trade territory.
During the internship program the students will learn and practice skills in their desired areas of interest that will benefit them in their future careers.
“Our interns receive hands-on experience in their chosen field,” explained Brian Musser, talent acquisition partner of LSC. “They are part of the team and always bring fresh ideas. It’s definitely a win-win scenario.”
Along with the internship experience, students are provided with several benefits that include a laptop for summer use, option to earn university credit, and networking opportunities with other employees and customers. Sun Prairie resident Hannah Mathison will serve as a finance/accounting intern.
Other interns and their positions as well as hometowns include:
Dylan Beaver of Monroe will serve as a grain intern, Christopher Chrisler from Prairie du Sac will serve as an agronomy intern, Rachel Fancsali of Evansville will serve as a marketing intern, Kristen Felton from Wisconsin Dells will serve as an animal nutrition intern;
Claire Hawthorne from Westby will serve as a Verity/credit intern, Abby Klahn of Brooklyn Wis., will serve as a marketing intern, John Lenz from Fort Atkinson will serve as an agronomy intern, Merry Luedtke of Cuba City will serve as an agronomy intern, Ben Sherman of Burnsville Minn. will serve as an agronomy intern, and David Wolter from North Freedom will serve as an IT intern.
“I am excited for the opportunity for hands on experience that will blend my creative skills with marketing, in an industry that I’m interested in,” said Rachel Fancsali, marketing intern. “I hope to expand my network and skills through the internship, and create some great working relationships along the way.”
“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to be able to begin an internship through Landmark this summer,” said Christopher Chrisler, agronomy intern. “I am excited to develop new skills and knowledge, and become an asset to the Landmark team.”
During the internship, students can spend a day or two in another department, getting a taste of the different job opportunities throughout LSC. “We provide interns with variety, they receive a mentor from another department and are encouraged to take ride-a-longs,” said Musser. “We like it to be a fun and memorable time. Everyone looks forward to the presentations at the end of the summer.”
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative; for more information, visit online at landmark.coop.
