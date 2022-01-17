The 101st Wisconsin State Education Convention, to be held Jan. 19-21 in Milwaukee, will assist Wisconsin education leaders in honing their skills and share solutions to common education-related problems.
The convention — the largest gathering of education officials in the state, with more than 2,000 attendees — brings together the members of three associations representing Wisconsin school board members, business officials and district administrators.
The event features three nationally recognized keynote speakers and more than 55 breakout sessions. It offers continuing education across a wide variety of topics, including facilities, leadership, adapting to the pandemic, equity and student achievement.
Presidents of the three associations organizing the event said in a video that their members who attend the convention find value in connecting with and learning from each other.
Larry Ouimette, president of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, said the convention helps attendees share what works in education.
“It's such a great opportunity where things that are going well in our district we share with other districts,” said Ouimette, administrator of the Lac du Flambeau School District. “… If you can pick up just one thing from the conference that makes your district a better district, then I think it's well worth it.”
Tim Erickson, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials, says the convention is a chance for each district’s team to get to know each other better.
“And I think that really leads to better working relationships and better outcomes for our school district,” he said. Erickson is chief financial and operations officer for the Hudson School District.
Sue Todey, president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, said the convention helps schools bounce back from the pandemic.
“We have an opportunity here to pull together, to enhance our resilience and take advantage of these opportunities so we can continue to meet the needs of our young people and the families that we serve,” said Todey, a member of the Sevastopol School Board.
State Superintendent Jill Underly will address convention attendees Wednesday morning. Gov. Tony Evers has confirmed he will speak Friday morning.
Check the complete schedule for the full list of speakers and sessions.
To promote attendee safety, the event requires attendees, including members of the media, to wear masks and be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a recent negative test. More information on health protocols is available on our website.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards will convene a delegate assembly. It is composed of one representative from each member school board and each of the state’s 12 cooperative education service agencies. At the assembly, delegates vote on board-submitted resolutions, which are then used to set the association's legislative agenda.
There will also be a virtual option for delegates to participate via Zoom.
The Wisconsin Association of School Boards is a nonprofit association that provides information and services to Wisconsin school boards in the areas of school law and policymaking, bargaining, advocacy and leadership development.