Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a 22-year-old Madison man on South Musket Ridge Drive early June 2 after a more than three hour standoff with law enforcement that included a response from the Dane County Tactical Response Team.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the SPPD said on Monday June 1, at approximately 9:48 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Musket Ridge Drive at Sweet Grass Drive because of information received that a male subject wanted by Sun Prairie Police for felony domestic violence charges was in the area.
The male was also wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Upon arrival, responding officers located the male subject inside a parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Musket Ridge Drive on Sun Prairie's far east side.
The male told responding officers that he was armed with a handgun and informed responding officers they would have to kill him.
Konopacki said a standoff ensued with the male, and neighboring residents were evacuated as officers conducted dialogue with the male subject.
Trained negotiators from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene to continue dialogue with the male subject. The Dane County Sheriff Department’s Tactical Response Team also responded to the scene and they responded with their Armored Rescue Vehicle.
Konopacki said the dialogue with the male continued for approximately 3.5 hours. During that dialogue period, the male subject’s personal cell phone battery died and officers offered him one of their department issued cell phones to continue the dialogue.
The male subject refused to take the phone and continued to be agitated and would not obey orders to exit the vehicle.
After efforts at continuing the dialogue failed, Dane County Sheriff Department’s Tactical Response Team deployed non-incendiary gas into the vehicle, which caused the male subject to exit the vehicle and safely surrender to the officers.
Police identified the male as Brandon L. Nelson, 22, of Madison, and arrested him on tentative charges of domestic substantial battery, domestic strangulation, domestic false imprisonment, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, and one count of failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take a person into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.