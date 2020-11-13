Pint-sized reviewers are giving thumps-up to the newest play spot in Sun Prairie.
The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club dedicated its new playground Tuesday, but club members have already been enjoying it for weeks.
“I can tell you that after reading through 15 or so letters from our members, the swings are a big hit,” Sarah Ghee, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County COO and Executive Vice President, said at the Nov. 10 playground dedication.
The Bank of Sun Prairie and the Madison Community Foundation collectively contributed $70,000 to fund the playground project. Donors and supporters cheered the project during the Nov. 10 playground ribbon-cutting ceremony.
John Loeffler, Bank of Sun Prairie senior vice-president, said the bank was proud to make the playground project a reality. City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser called the playground an excellent example of partnerships of individuals, organizations and businesses.
“That is what we like to see in Sun Prairie,” Esser said. “That the community brings this club forward.”
The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club opened its doors in January 2019, remodeling the former Peace Lutheran Church at 231 Windsor St. into a 21,000 sq. ft. youth center with a cafeteria, playrooms, sitting areas, computers lab and activities space.
After being shut down under COVID-19 restrictions, the club reopened Oct. 9. The Sun Prairie club’s afterschool programs have been popular since the reopening, outpacing participation of the two Madison clubs. The preschool is expected to open soon, with high demand expected.
“It has worked out well in Sun Prairie,” Ghee said. “We have reached capacity in the afterschool setting so we are easing in the preschool program. We are so happy to open that in the upcoming weeks.”
Ghee said giving kids and teens support during the pandemic is especially important. Club members in the afterschool programs can get help with homework, participate in activities, and get a healthy meal.
The Sun Prairie club is also gearing up for the holidays by giving away 100 free family Thanksgiving meals. Families can sign up at bgcdc.org. Meals will be ready for pickup at the McKenzie Family Club, 232 Windsor St. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m.
The BGCDC Holiday Extravaganza will launch after Thanksgiving with toy giveaways, shopping sprees and family sponsorships. Volunteers are needed for holiday food distribution and gift wrapping.
For more info visit, bgcdc.org.
