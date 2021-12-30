Incumbent District 1 Alder Steve Stocker announced his intent to run, and has filed his nomination papers to seek another term, for District 1 Alder on the Sun Prairie City Council.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of District 1 on the Sun Prairie City Council for the past six years,” Stocker said in a release accompanying his announcement. “In discussions with constituents, I have been encouraged to continue to be their voice on the city council. For that reason, I have decided to run for re-election this spring.”
The incumbent, who currently serves as City Council President, said he wants to continue serving as alder in District 1.
“We have accomplished much during this time, and I would like the opportunity to continue making our city a great place to raise our families,” Stocker said.
“For those who know me, you know that I have an excellent work ethic and am very active in the community,” Stocker said. “I try to attend as many events as I can, as it gets me out in the public where I can not only interact and answer questions, but also gain input on the issues we face and vote accordingly.”
“Thanks to the many people who have been active in local decisions and continue to care deeply about this city and its people,” Stocker said. “It has truly been a pleasure working with you, and I am excited about continuing our efforts for another two years.”
The spring election is Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Individuals with any questions or suggestions should contact Stocker on Facebook at StockerforSP.