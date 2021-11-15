A Town of Bristol strip club that drew complaints from neighbors after incidents early this year has closed temporarily following reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.
Dane County Sheriff’s Department responded at 12:20 a.m on Nov. 14 to reports of gunfire outside the business at 7653 County Highway N. Reports detailed a large gathering of people were present in the parking lot before the guns were fired. Vehicles left the scene before deputies could arrive. Numerous shell casings were found in the parking lot.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Department had no new information on Monday and said the investigation is ongoing.
Club Bristol co-owner Jerry Wood said staff reported a good night on Saturday with no incidents prior to the reported gunfire. Wood said based on the preliminary information he received from Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Club Bristol was doing everything possible to prevent these gunfire incidents.
Wood said he expects the Club Bristol will be closed until Monday while he waits for an incident report from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. Wood said the Town of Bristol board has been cooperative in helping Club Bristol stay in business and come up with a plan to avoid these incidents.
Residents living next to the strip club filed a complaint with the Town of Bristol early this year alleging that the business is a “disorderly, riotous and indecent house” and can’t safely operate in a residential neighborhood after reports of three gunfire incidents in February and March.
The Bristol town board approved the settlement on June 14 between the complainants and Club Bristol. Town Chair Jerry Derr prior to the approval vote said the club has been successful at keeping out the “troublemakers” who club owners say were causing problems.
The settlement required Club Bristol strip club to step up security and move to another location within two years.
Club Bristol co-owner Jerry Wood said until the Sunday gunfire report, there have been no incidents at the business since March. He said the club installed metal detectors and driver license scanners that alert club staff to patron’s prior criminal activity.
“Our customers tell us that it's easier to get into an airport than it is to get into Club Bristol,” Wood said. “We have spent the money on security to prevent this type of activity.”
The club has also been closing earlier, Wood said, since the early incidents this year.
On Feb. 27, 2021, shots were outside the club. Dane County Sheriff’s Department reported that there were no injuries or property damage.
On March 3, 2021, an intoxicated man kicked out of the strip club was reported to have fired a gun outside the club. Zachary M. Leonard, 29 was arrested and faces multiple felony charges for discharging a firearm, endangering safety/reckless use of a firearm and criminal damage to property. Leonard was reportedly taken into custody after crashing his vehicle in the ditch shortly after he left Club Bristol. Leonard had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.318.
On Sunday, March 7, 2021 around 2:13 a.m. Dane County Sheriff deputies responded to gunshots and a vehicle speeding out of the Club Bristol parking lot. Deputies found shell casings in the roadway.