Although she said she hopes everything is back to normal by the August primary (if one is needed), City Clerk Elena Hilby said she would change very little about the combined polling location at Sun Prairie High School as part of the Tuesday, April 7 presidential primary election.
The city estimated a 70 percent turnout similar to the 2016 presidential primary.
“Instead, we are looking at about a 51% turnout,” Hilby said in an email returned to the Sun Prairie Star. “The numbers are not final though so they will change a little after the balance of the absentee ballots are counted on Monday.”
A total of 9,935 absentee ballots were requested in Sun Prairie, Hilby said, but as of Election Day, 8,165 of those absentee ballots had been returned.
“The turnout was less than I would have expected for a regular Spring Election and Presidential Preference,” Hilby added.
For those who did not enter Sun Prairie High School’s Schey Commons to cast their ballot, here’s how Hilby described the process:
“Upon entering the voter was greeted at the Greeter Station. Here the voter was offered hand sanitizer and an Election Official standing behind a Plexiglas shield answered any questions and directed the voter to the check-in line. A line was laid out on the floor using orange tape to help maintain a social distance of six feet between voters. Voter then approached a second Greeter Station where they were asked to have their photo ID out and ready, given a clean pen, and then directed to a specific Badger Book station.
“At the Badger Book station, again there was Plexiglas between the voter and the Election Official. Once they approached the Badger Book station, the voter was asked to hold up their photo ID so the Election Official could see it and to state their name and address aloud. The Election Official then checked them into the Badger Book. Again, to promote social distancing instead of signing on the Badger Book screen, instead, the voter was asked to print and sign a paper signature list. The Election Official then gave them their voter ticket and directed them to the ballot table. A safe line was again marked out on the floor in case there was a line to get to the Ballot Table station.
“At the Ballot Table station, again there was Plexiglas between the voter and the Election Official. The voter was asked to show their voter ticket so the Election Official could determine which ballot they needed. The got the ballot, gave the voter some instructions on filling out the ballot, and handed it to them and directed them to the voting booths.
“The voter was able to use the voting booth and then get in line to put their ballot into the correct tabulator. Again, there was a line marked out on the floor to ensure six feet of separation. The voting booths were sanitized a few times an hour.
“The voter would show the Tabulator Greeters their ticket number and dispense of their pen to be cleaned. An Election Official directed them to which tabulator they should put their ballot in. Once they were done, they dropped their voter ticket number in a box, dropped off their privacy sleeve and left the building. Hand sanitizer was again available as soon as ballots were fed into the tabulator.”
Hilby said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines were followed for social distancing and cleaning at the high school.
“To reduce the number of touch points, the doors into and out of the polling place were propped open,” Hilby recalled. “Likewise, the doors to the bathrooms were propped open as well. All Election Officials were offered the use of personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves. Face masks were also available to members of the public of needed.”
That included poll workers who handled drive-up balloting near the Fieldhouse doors.
“The Election Officials working at curbside voting were all offered N95 masks and instructed to practice social distancing. They also were offered gloves,” Hilby said. “We heard no concerns from those who chose to work at this station.”
So, would she change anything if a fall primary election is needed in August?
“Although I really hope things will be back to normal for the August primary, there is very little I would do differently if I did have to do this again,” Hilby replied. “The main thing I would change would be to plan for more people using the curbside voting option than any other option.”
Whether or not there will be an August primary will be determined after the June 1 filing deadline for fall elected offices, Hilby said.
The Sun Prairie City Clerk had high praise for her poll workers and others who assisted with the historic April 7 election.
“Enough cannot be said about how hard our election officials worked on Election Day,” Hilby said. “We had a lot of help from many city departments, the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, and the Sun Prairie School District. We could not have been able to host such a safe, efficient, fair election without all their help. The seven Wisconsin National Guard members were an incredible help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.