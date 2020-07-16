Wisconsin had 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 12, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Hot, humid weather and plenty of rain made this week excellent for crop growth and condition. Daytime temperatures were in the 80s and 90s and frequent afternoon thunderstorms interrupted fieldwork.
Heavy downpours associated with these storms flattened crops and caused ponding in isolated areas, but most reporters noted that the rain was needed to keep soil moistures adequate.
Early planted corn was silking while soybeans were blooming and beginning to set pods. Small grains were ripening and changing color. The second cutting of hay was going strong. Vegetables for canning were being harvested.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 9% short, 78% adequate and 12% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 7% short, 79% adequate and 13% surplus.
Corn silking was 10%, 9 days ahead of last year and one day ahead of the five-year average. Corn was rated 81% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 61%, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods was 13%, 17 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 83% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed was 93%, 16 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Oats coloring was 51%, 9 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Oat condition was rated 83% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato condition was rated 95% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat turning color was 87%, 12 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat was rated 78% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 62% complete, 9 days ahead of last year but one day ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 76% in good to excellent condition statewide, up one percentage point from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 78% in good to excellent condition statewide, up three percentage points from last week.
