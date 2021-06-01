City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said tree removal will begin June 1 as part of the Miller-Trapp Reconstruction project.
In an email sent Tuesday morning June 1, Christenson said the general contractor indicated the tree removal company is scheduled to be on site June 1 to begin removing trees.
Crews will begin mobilization June 2 with underground utility work starting Thursday, June 3, with sanitary manhole replacements.
Christenson advised residents to proceed as usual with placing city refuse and recycling bins at the curb on Fridays or Saturdays when holidays are on a weekday such as this week. "I will put out an email if anything changes regarding this procedure," Christenson added.
Individuals or residents with questions may contact Christenson via email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.