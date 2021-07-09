Wisconsin had 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 4, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were seasonal this week, with average highs in the 70's and 80's. Sections of Wisconsin received scattered showers, but soil moisture levels remain well below average in southern Wisconsin.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 27% short, 63% adequate and 3% surplus.
Corn condition is rated 75% good to excellent, 6 percentage points better than last week.
Soybeans are reported 32% blooming, 1 day behind last year, but 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Three percent of pods are setting. Soybean condition is rated 71% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week.
Oats are reported 90% headed, 5 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Thirty-three percent of oats are coloring, 4 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of average. Oat condition is rated 70% good to excellent, 5 percentage points below last week.
Potato condition is rated 95% good to excellent, 7 percentage point above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 86% coloring, 8 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of average. Four percent of winter wheat for grain is harvested. Winter wheat condition was rated 76% good to excellent statewide, 1 percentage point above last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay is reported 51% complete, 5 days ahead of last year and also 5 days ahead of the average. One percent of the third cutting is complete. All hay condition was rated 70% good to excellent, 8 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 65% good to excellent, 5 percentage points above last week.