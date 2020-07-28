The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of an asphalt scam in western Dane County.
Dane County Sheriff's Pubic Information Officer Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to calls in the towns of Cross Plains and Springdale on July 27, when two homeowners were scammed out of over $15,000 combined.
Schaffer said the suspects are described as a man and woman in their 50’s, accompanied by a younger male, possibly in his late teens. They are driving a white Ford pick-up truck with a white tank in the bed of the truck.
The scammers are going door to door and offering asphalt services, but then demand an inflated price after they have completed the work.
In both instances, Schaffer said, the homeowners felt pressured to pay the bill, even though it was not the price they had agreed upon.
Individuals with information regarding these suspects are asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that crews going door-to-door offering asphalt work or other odd jobs are often scammers using substandard materials. They typically tell the homeowner that they will offer them a “deal” because they have leftover material or are doing other jobs in the area.
Often, they will target the elderly and only stay in the area a short time. If you have an incident you’d like to report, call the Dane County Sheriff's non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.
