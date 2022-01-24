Sun Prairie alders signaled their support for the $19.9 million Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project to allow borrowing for the new project.
Alders saw a first peek at the expansion project last Tuesday, Jan. 18, through a computer-generated fly-through video showing the new glass atrium, teen and youth area, and the outdoor amphitheater.
And, alders also heard how the project will impact City of Sun Prairie taxpayers.
The proposed library expansion project would add $29 to the average homeowner’s ($301,200) tax bill next year, then $9, $23, $3, and $4 over the next four years, according to the city’s five-year Financial Management Plan. The city did not have tax impact projections beyond that for the borrowing and operations increases.
The $19.9 million price tag for the proposed project is considerably larger than the $13.5 million the city council set aside in the current Capital Improvement Plan budget for the project. The Committee of the Whole voted on Jan. 18 to move the $19.9 million expansion project into the CIP and allow borrowing for the project.
The final 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and the city budget will not be finalized until later this year.
The city is expected to fund $16.4 million of the capital expenses of the expansion project. The fundraising target is $3.5 million. Library officials expect to update the city council on fundraising goals this spring.
Construction could start in 2024, with the newly-expanded library opening in 2025, under the proposed library board’s timeline.
The proposed library expansion plan also includes three full-time employees in 2023, which includes a Community Engagement Coordinator, Marketing & Communications Specialist and a Facilities manager. A Maker’s Space Coordinator is being proposed for 2025. Salary and benefits for the four positions would increase library operations by $369,007.
The library expansion project proposes a $346,548 increase in operations for 2025 to buy collection items, add hours for existing staff, and insurance and utility costs.
All the proposed operating expanse increases would be covered by the general fund operating levy, said Caitlin Stene, Director of Administrative Services.
Stene was tasked with showing how the library expansion would financially impact the city and taxpayers. She presented that information to the council’s Committee of the Whole at the Jan. 18 meeting.
How the expansion got to this pointConsultants say the library expansion will serve the city’s growing population and keep up with Dane County Library standards.
The proposed project will also replace aging roof and HVAC systems in the 20 year-plus building. The design, library advocates say, creates a modern feel that links the old building with the new expanded space.
The five Sun Prairie Public Library expansion designs recently considered ranged from $17-19.9 million. Alders showed support for the project by budgeting money for its design in 2019.
But during the 2020 CIP discussion, city alders learned about a $17.5 million public works campus project to replace the S. Bristol St. facility that city officials said lacks space for vehicles, equipment and employees.
During last year’s budget discussion, the library expansion and public works campus project were downsized with city alders putting $13.5 million in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the library expansion. They also downsized the public works campus project to $13.9 million.
The Sun Prairie Public Library expansion has been years in the works, starting when consultants were hired to do an architectural analysis in 2018. Consultants recommended increasing library space, following Wisconsin Public Library standards based on city populations.
In 2019, FEH Design consultants presented three library expansion options to the library board.
The first option concentrated on fixing the mechanical, roof and parking lot, taking care of immediate maintenance needs, with an expansion in 5-8 years.
The second option was to expand the library to 55,000 sq. ft. and take care of the mechanical system needs, a plan that would give the library another 10 years’ lifespan.
The third option was a 74,000 sq. ft. expansion foot option of $18.8 million (2020 costs). The library board picked the second option $13.1 million (2020 cost) 55,000 sq. ft. plan.
After pausing the plan in 2020 to concentrate on the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, the library board and its Next Chapter task force restarted the expansion discussion with consultants and invited to the public to be involved in a process and design.
Five designs were advanced with the library board voting in December 2021 to move forward with the 5A design. That design will add 28,900 sq. ft. to the existing 36,100 sq. ft. library on Linnerud Drive, which opened in May 1999.
Features include a glass lobby that could expand after-hour services, more program and study space and a maker’s space that could be used for budding entrepreneurs and creators. There will also be more collection space, as well as places to feature art and other library materials.
An outdoor amphitheater that could host programs, concerts and other events is also part of the design.
The design will also integrate the existing Sun Prairie Media Center into the space with more visibility and the potential to share programming.
Sun Prairie Public Library Director Svetha Hetzler said the new $19.9 million figure is based on a project that has more square footage, sustainability features, and caters to the needs of residents in a post-pandemic world. There’s also a rise in construction costs.
Data from a 2019 Annual Report shows that Sun Prairie Public Library’s per capita spending is lower than comparable public libraries in the cities of Fitchburg, Middleton and Verona.
Reaction to library expansion project City Council President Steve Stocker said at the Jan. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting, that he backed the $19.9 million library expansion but asked Hetzler what was necessary to meet Dane County Library standards and what was “just nice to have.”
“In my mind, all of it is necessary,” Hetzler said at last Tuesday’s meeting.
District 1 Alder Theresa McIlroy, a Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation board member, supported moving the library expansion plan into the CIP and funding the new library positions.
Stocker agreed with supporting the $19.9 million expansion project rather than the $13.5 in the current Capital Improvement Plan.
“I am more comfortable when I think this is a 20-year investment rather than a 10-year investment,” Stocker said.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, who was hired as the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation’s new executive director in September, abstained from Tuesday’s votes on the library expansion and funding, because of a conflict of interest. Stevens is stepping down from her city alder position in April.
Alders hesitated on showing support for the library expansion operational funding in the Financial Management Plan. Some alders said they did not have enough information to make that decision now. The financial impact was given in a short presentation without city alders being able to review the documents in depth.
Others wanted to know the results of the library’s fundraising feasibility study that will come in spring. Alders will review the CIP and the five-year Financial Management Plan in the summer before the fall’s budget discussion of the 2023 city budget.
Hetzler said city alder’s reactions gave direction to library staff and the library board on where they stood on the library expansion project.
“I am optimistic about the Committee of the Whole vote,” Hetzler said. “The vote means that the library can continue to move forward on the much-needed expansion and renovation, starting with a fundraising feasibility study.
“I think it also gives our residents a lot of hope about the future of their community,” Hetzler said. “The operational budget is something we will still need to work through but I’m hopeful that the Sun Prairie Public Library’s new three-year strategic plan will provide the roadmap to achieve our operational goals.”