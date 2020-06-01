The contractor for the Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail street project may finish as soon as July, according to City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson's project update for the week of June 1.
The contractor will be working on storm sewer on Crossing Ridge Trail early this week.
Christenson said the concrete contractor will be in Tuesday to begin string lining for the curb and gutter. At this point their plan is to place the curb and gutter on Thursday, June 4.
If the curb and gutter goes in Thursday, the sidewalks will be next, hopefully next week with driveway aprons and driveways to follow, Christenson said.
Driveway access will not be available for a while during concrete work. Residents with special needs such as a need for wheelchair access or walker should let Christenson know so he can get the contractor to accommodate those needs.
Christenson will put out another update when he knows the contractor's plan regarding refuse pickup.
The contractor is ahead of schedule and hopes to have the project completed near the beginning of July.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
