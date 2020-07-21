Wisconsin had 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 19, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
It was another excellent week for crop growth, with plenty of moisture and heat. High humidity and frequent thunderstorms made it a poor week for drying hay but great for pollinating corn and soybeans.
Small grains were ripening and the harvest was just beginning; drier weather is needed to facilitate combining. Green peas for processing were being harvested. The cranberry bloom was nearing completion in central Wisconsin.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 6% short, 80% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 6% short, 79% adequate and 14% surplus.
Corn silking was 34%, 11 days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. Corn condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 73%, 22 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans setting pods was 32%, 17 days ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was rated 83% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Oats headed was 97%, 16 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average. Oats coloring was 72%, 15 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Oat condition was rated 84% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Potato condition was rated 94% good to excellent statewide, down one percentage point from last week.
Winter wheat turning color was 97%, 15 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Winter wheat harvested for grain was 9%, eight days ahead of last year and equal to the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 80% good to excellent statewide, up two percentage points from last week.
Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 76% complete, eight days ahead of last year and equal to the average. All hay condition was reported 77% good to excellent statewide, up one percentage point from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 78% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
