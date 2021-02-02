Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, has awarded General Use Grants, totaling $182,000, to Sun Prairie's Sunshine Place and 39 other groups and organizations.
Sunshine Place, Inc.will use the grant for rent and utility assistance, food, clothing or personal care items for families financially impacted by COVID-19.
General Use Grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America, aligning with Compeer Financial’s mission.
The grants will directly impact the lives of 1.2 million people and will touch 6.2 million lives. Eighteen grants, totaling $91,293 went directly to coronavirus-related efforts.
Since the program was established in 2018, the fund has awarded 235 General Use Grants, totaling over $1.2 million. The fund will offer the grant again in May 2021 to provide funding for summer 2021.
“The General Use Grant is integral to our organization’s commitment to the farmers and communities we serve,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “This program impacts the communities where Compeer clients and team members live and work, and embodies our commitment to enriching agriculture and rural America.”
Besides Sunshine Place, the 39 other organizations in Compeer Financial’s territory receiving support from the General Use Grant Program, include:
Catholic Charities, Inc., Diocese of Madison: Mobile Food Pantry program.
Community Connections Free Clinic: for desktop computers, phones and a portable blood pressure machine to equip exam rooms and the tele-house suite to serve patients virtually.
Dairy Girl Network, Inc.: developing program materials, marketing and events for cultivating gender respect and inclusion on your dairy farm program.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac Agri-Business Council: Little Hands on the Farm interactive mock farm.
Feed My People: rural pop up food pantries.
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin: concrete repairs in the facility and a refrigeration unit for the delivery van.
Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association: purchasing television air time for the Humble Logger ad.
ICAA, Inc.: digital marketing technical assistance for rural businesses.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Inc.: digital program expansion to schools in rural communities.
Living Hope Food Pantry: purchasing dairy, fruits, vegetable boxed meals, quick cook meals, and healthy snacks to supplement Second Harvest and TEFAP boxes.
Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam: Recovery Meals Program for discharged patients
Mutual Community Mission Group: weekend food supplementation program for elementary students.
Rice Lake Area Free Clinic: air purifiers, face shields, touchless thermometers, vials of insulin, and support for coordinated care via telephone: telemed platform subscription, electronic stethoscope and a camera
Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program: purchasing food and expenses for rural pop up food pantries.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County Inc.: support for rural pop up food pantries.
Turtle Lake Area Food Pantry: a walk in freezer and shelving.
UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm: a new water pump, piping, hose and installing water flow sensors in the milking parlor to reduce water use.
Wisconsin Rural Women's Initiative: rural community outreach to promote mental and personal health.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America; learn more at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial, with an office located in Sun Prairie's Smith's Crossing neighborhood, is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $23.7 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin; learn more at compeer.com.
