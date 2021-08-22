Get ready for the Colonial Club’s Brat Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 — an event that will take place now thanks to approval Aug. 17 by the Sun Prairie City Council’s approval of a Temporary Class “B” / “Class B” Retail License to sell fermented malt and wine beverages.
The event will take place at the club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane. The permit calls for beer to be served in aluminum cans that are opened by server, with wine served in Paper/Foam/Plastic Cups. Both will be served from a 10-by-10 canopied tent with one point of entrance. Consumption of both will be in a seating area only.
As part of the license, a person sampling a wine may then purchase a sealed bottle/case for off premises consumption, from the retailer, should he/she decide to do so. Any fermented malt or wine beverages on the premises at the end of the event is the retailer’s and may not be returned to the winery/wholesaler, according to the permit language.
Chip seal contract approved
Acting on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, the council awarded the annual Chip Seal Contract to Fahrner Asphalt Sealers of Waunakee for $232,898.
In a memo to alders, Fleet and Contracts Supervisor JR Brimmer explained that to help extend the life of the asphalt on city streets, the city annually uses several types of topcoat treatments to seal and recondition the asphalt. “A chip seal process has been used throughout the city for well over 15 years, and has had resulted in extending the useful life along with recondition the asphalt top coat of city streets,” Brimmer wrote.
This contract is for the application of approximately 143,000 square yards of a bituminous seal coat with aggregate (chip seal) mixture to select city streets (see accompanying list) throughout the city to extend the life of the asphalt top coat. Fahrner Asphalt has performed this type of work for the city in past years with good results, according to Brimmer.
Parking banned on south side of Chicory Way
Acting on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, alders voted to amend a city ordinance to ban parking on the south side of Chicory Way.
A memo to the council from Management Analyst Lauren Freeman said at the July 13, 2021 Public Works Committee meeting, city staff presented a proposed ordinance that would restrict parking on the south side of Chicory Way from North Pine Street to North Juniper Street.
The current ordinance allows parking on the north side of Chicory Way, restricts parking seasonally (Dec. 1 – March 31) on the south side of Chicory Way in the eastern section between North Pine Street to Aspen Place, and restricts parking entirely on the south side of Chicory Way from Aspen Place to North Juniper Street and the western section of North Pine to Aspen Place.
The change will help create more consistency throughout the neighborhood and eliminate confusion. The Public Works Committee asked staff to reach out to neighborhood residents to get feedback on the proposed ordinance change and staff received comments from four different households in the neighborhood.
According to Freeman’s memo, three residents expressed support for the proposed parking change because they believe the road is too narrow. One of these residents said accidents are more likely to happen with cars parked on both sides, but said they were also concerned about the lack of parking in the neighborhood given that each house usually has several cars to park. One neighborhood resident expressed concern about the lack of parking as well, and requested more information on the number of cars that will be displaced with the new ordinance.
Alders approved the change as part of the council’s consent agenda without discussion.Quarra items OK’d
Alders were assured by Community Development Director Scott Kugler that the final items approved by the council on Aug. 17 will clear the way for the construction of the new Quarra Stone headquarters facility in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
Alders approved an agreement to undertake development with Argus Properties LLC. The agreement provides for city construction of an extension of Columbus Street, reimbursement for the dedication of land for the Columbus Street and Egre Road rights of way, and an up-front development incentive grant of $975,000 to assist with the construction of the new Quarra Stone corporate headquarters in Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 12. Kugler wrote in a memo to the council that the agreement provides corporate and personal guarantees from Quarra and Jim Durham to ensure that future tax increment is sufficient to cover the city’s debt payments over the life of the TIF, and a provision requiring that the $975,000 incentive is used as the ‘last-in’ funding for the project (the city will not have to borrow for and provide the funds until after Sept. 1, 2022).
In addition, Ehlers conducted a review of the company’s financial position and provided a positive report.
The agreement obligates Quarra Stone to provide sufficient taxable value on the property to cover the city’s debt service payments on an annual basis for the remaining 14-year life of the TIF.
They will have to demonstrate that they have expended $13,025,000 in capital funds toward their project before tapping into the city’s incentive funds, or the funds will be returned to the city. The personal guarantee for Jim Durham would be released if the project as developed is assessed at a value that exceeds 125% of the value necessary to cover the city’s annual debt service payments related to the project.
Alders also approved a two-lot certified survey map to create one outlot and one lot along the west side of the 1700 block of Columbus Street and to dedicate right-of-way for Columbus Street and Egre Road.
Alders also approved a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a company headquarters with manufacturing and outdoor storage along the west side of the 1700 block of Columbus Street.
Quarra Stone, which plans to relocate to the Sun Prairie Business Park from its current Madison headquarters, currently has 46 full time employees with average wages well above living wage.
The company, which handles stone work all over the world, anticipates future growth with the potential future plant expansion. Quarra Stone intends to start construction in late 2021 and take occupancy of the building in late 2022.
Pumpkin Patch apartment PIP approved
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the council approved a PIP from Minnetonka, Minn.-based Roers Investments LLC to construct a 172-unit apartment complex south of West Main Street and east of South Wildwood Street as part of the Pumpkin Patch development.
The development includes two, three-story buildings. Each building’s exterior consists of fiber cement siding varying between dark espresso and chestnut brown colored lap siding and cobblestone board paneling with brick masonry along the base and throughout the façades.
Although some people called him to oppose the PIP, District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said any rejection of the plan should have happened at the general development plan (GDP) stage and not at the PIP stage. Jacobs said the PIP stage is really the refined aspects of the development, such as building and pavement materials, and not the actual development itself.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked a Roers representative about the pending financial assistance for the development, and whether that would impact the quality of the development.
Ross Stitely from Roers said whether or not the firm received financial assistance, it would not impact the development.
Alders voted 7-1, with Stocker voting no, to approve the PIP for the apartment complex.