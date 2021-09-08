Dane County deputies have issued a missing person alert in connection with a missing Town of Burke man.
Lt. Don Dudley of the Dane County Sheriff's Office said the department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Taylor R. Haberman, 24 of Burke.
Dudley said Haberman was last seen during the evening of Sept. 6, 2021. He is believed to be driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado truck with a license plate of LP2670.
Haberman is described as a white male, approximately 5’8”, weighing 150 lbs.
Haberman did not tell anyone where he was heading but he is an avid waterfowl hunter and may have taken his truck and camouflage colored kayak to an area hunting location, according to Dudley.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office asks the community and hunters to be on the lookout for Haberman, his truck and kayak.
Individuals with information or who have had recent contact with Haberman are asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900 or by calling 911.