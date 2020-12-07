KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
12/9/20
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:45 AM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-03-20
9 AM Municipal Court Live.
10:00 AM How to Run for Office.
10:30 AM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries.
11 AM Chamber Business Spotlight, Weber Marketing
11:30 AM Trial Court Live
12:30 PM Dane Buy Local Press Conference
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Simple Dinner Solutions
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3 PM Reel Reviews, 12-3-20
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 11-13-20
4 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-3-20
4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Rec and Forestry Commission
6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Safety Committee
7 PM Citizens Police Academy, Pt 11, Firearms
8:30 PM Talk of the Town with Lt. Kevin Konopacki, 11-13-20
10:05 PM Artist Spotlight, Kirstie Kraus and Jesse Lopez
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Santa Claus Conquers The Martians
12/10/20
8 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-13-20
9:30 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December 2020
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-03-20
11:30 AM Citizens Police Academy, Pt 11, Firearms
1 PM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
1:30 PM Chamber Business Spotlight, Weber Marketing
2 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Simple Dinner Solutions
2:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook
3 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-3-20
4 PM How to Run for Office
4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Finance Committee
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Sun Prairie Public Library Board
7 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-10-20
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 12-9-20
9:00 PM Public Works Committee, 12-8-20
10 PM Finance Committee, 12-8-20
11:00 PM Plan Commission, 12-8-20
12/11/20
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December 2020
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Simple Dinner Solutions
10 AM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Fully Accountable
11:30 AM How to Run for Office
12 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-10-20
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 11-13-20
1 PM Talk of the Town, Lt. Kevin Konopacki, 11-13-20
2:35 PM Citizens Police Academy, Part 11, Firearms
4 PM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
5 PM Reel Reviews, 12-10-20
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron &Chris, 11-13-20
6 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-10-20
6:30 PM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
7 PM Citizens Police Academy, Part 11, Firearms
8:30 PM How to Run for Office
9:00 PM Wisconversations, Bravebird
9:45 PM Artist Spotlight, Kirstie Kraus and Jesse Lopez
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-10-2020
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Santa Claus Conquers The Martians
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
12/9/20
8 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
9 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19
10 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19
11:30 AM Holiday Fire Truck Parade 2020
12 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-20-18
1 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-17-18
2 PM CHUMS 9th Band, 5-23-18
3 PM CHUMS 8th Band, 5-23-18
4 PM CHUMS Choir, 3-22-18
5 PM CHUMS 9th Band, 3-8-18
6 PM CHUMS 8th Band, 3-8-18
7 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-6-18
8 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
9 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19
11 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19
11:30 PM SPHS, CHUMS, PVMS & PMMS Orchestra, 10-21-19
12/10/20
8 AM Cool 6 Crew
10 AM Fantastic 8 Crew
12 PM Diamond Fire Crew
2:30 PM Happy Smiley Awesome Llama
4 PM The Mustache Crew
6 PM Elite Super Stars Crew
7 PM The Watermelone Crew
9 PM Crazy Kids Crew
11 PM Minecraft Maniacs
12/11/20
8 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
9 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
9:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
10 AM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
10:30 AM Sleeping Beauty Jr.
11 AM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19
11:30 AM PVMS Band, 12-5-19
12 PM SPHS, CHUMS, PVMS & PMMS Orchestra, 10-21-19
12:30 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
1:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19
2 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19
2:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-4-18
4:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-6-18
5 PM PVMS Band, 10-9-18
5:30 PM PVMS Band Concert, 5-8-18
6:30 PM PVMS Band, 2-19-18
7 PM Holiday Fire Truck Parade 2020
7:30 PM Library, Mark Hayward, 7-21-20
8:30 PM Library, Miller and Mike 2020
9:30 PM Library Tour, 3-5-20
10 PM Kidsplay, 7-24-18
11 PM Ken Lonnquist, 7-17-18
