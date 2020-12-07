KSUN

12/9/20

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:45 AM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-03-20

9 AM Municipal Court Live.

10:00 AM How to Run for Office.

10:30 AM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries.

11 AM Chamber Business Spotlight, Weber Marketing

11:30 AM Trial Court Live

12:30 PM Dane Buy Local Press Conference

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Simple Dinner Solutions

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney

3 PM Reel Reviews, 12-3-20

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 11-13-20

4 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-3-20

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Rec and Forestry Commission

6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Safety Committee

7 PM Citizens Police Academy, Pt 11, Firearms

8:30 PM Talk of the Town with Lt. Kevin Konopacki, 11-13-20

10:05 PM Artist Spotlight, Kirstie Kraus and Jesse Lopez

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Santa Claus Conquers The Martians

12/10/20

8 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-13-20

9:30 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December 2020

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-03-20

11:30 AM Citizens Police Academy, Pt 11, Firearms

1 PM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries

1:30 PM Chamber Business Spotlight, Weber Marketing

2 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Simple Dinner Solutions

2:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook

3 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney

3:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-3-20

4 PM How to Run for Office

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Finance Committee

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Sun Prairie Public Library Board

7 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-10-20

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 12-9-20

9:00 PM Public Works Committee, 12-8-20

10 PM Finance Committee, 12-8-20

11:00 PM Plan Commission, 12-8-20

12/11/20

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December 2020

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Simple Dinner Solutions

10 AM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Fully Accountable

11:30 AM How to Run for Office

12 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-10-20

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 11-13-20

1 PM Talk of the Town, Lt. Kevin Konopacki, 11-13-20

2:35 PM Citizens Police Academy, Part 11, Firearms

4 PM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney

5 PM Reel Reviews, 12-10-20

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron &Chris, 11-13-20

6 PM Sun Prairie In Focus, 12-10-20

6:30 PM Steve Onsager, Shelter from the Storm Ministries

7 PM Citizens Police Academy, Part 11, Firearms

8:30 PM How to Run for Office

9:00 PM Wisconversations, Bravebird

9:45 PM Artist Spotlight, Kirstie Kraus and Jesse Lopez

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-10-2020

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Santa Claus Conquers The Martians

12/9/20

8 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

9 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

10 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19

11:30 AM Holiday Fire Truck Parade 2020

12 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-20-18

1 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-17-18

2 PM CHUMS 9th Band, 5-23-18

3 PM CHUMS 8th Band, 5-23-18

4 PM CHUMS Choir, 3-22-18

5 PM CHUMS 9th Band, 3-8-18

6 PM CHUMS 8th Band, 3-8-18

7 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-6-18

8 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

9 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

10:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

11 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

11:30 PM SPHS, CHUMS, PVMS & PMMS Orchestra, 10-21-19

12/10/20

8 AM Cool 6 Crew

10 AM Fantastic 8 Crew

12 PM Diamond Fire Crew

2:30 PM Happy Smiley Awesome Llama

4 PM The Mustache Crew

6 PM Elite Super Stars Crew

7 PM The Watermelone Crew

9 PM Crazy Kids Crew

11 PM Minecraft Maniacs

12/11/20

8 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

9 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

9:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

10 AM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

10:30 AM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

11 AM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

11:30 AM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

12 PM SPHS, CHUMS, PVMS & PMMS Orchestra, 10-21-19

12:30 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

1:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

2 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

2:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-4-18

4:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-6-18

5 PM PVMS Band, 10-9-18

5:30 PM PVMS Band Concert, 5-8-18

6:30 PM PVMS Band, 2-19-18

7 PM Holiday Fire Truck Parade 2020

7:30 PM Library, Mark Hayward, 7-21-20

8:30 PM Library, Miller and Mike 2020

9:30 PM Library Tour, 3-5-20

10 PM Kidsplay, 7-24-18

11 PM Ken Lonnquist, 7-17-18

