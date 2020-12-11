After pizza sales declined slightly in recent years industry insiders say the pizza pie is riding high again.
In Sun Prairie the trend hasn’t slowed down with a mix of chains, mom and pops and gourmet pizza places.
Sugar River Pizza Co. landed in the city as the newest contender when it opened its third location in the Prairie Lakes development on Oct. 8.
Owners Deb and Daryl Watterson and daughter Sarah Thomas hold the reins of the family restaurant dynasty with one in Verona and New Glarus.
It was Thomas who taught her corporate marketing mom about making pizza and led the two to say goodbye to their corporate jobs to open the original Belleville location.
The menu at the newest Sun Prairie location pays homage to the original restaurant but benefits from the family’s decade long pizza making skills that have earned many “best of” awards.
“We already knew people loved our product,” Deb Watterson said. “So, Sun Prairie was really excited for us to come, and we were really excited.”
The spinach artichoke pizza, that Watterson said is exclusive to Sun Prairie, joins nearly 20 specialty pizza menu that features a simple margarita style one with balsamic reduction to an Italian Creek Meat Lovers.
The bacon cheeseburger, Buffalo chicken, Asian chicken, BBQ pulled pork and Kickapoo taco pizzas are for those who just can’t decide if they want pizza or another food option.
Like all locations, Sugar River Pizza Co. concentrates on fan-favorites that include appetizers, salads, pasta, sandwiches and desserts.
Watterson said bringing in top quality ingredients is what elevates the menu.
The special cheese blend on the pizza stands out with muenster produced by the Silver Lewis Cheese Factory in Monticello.
The beef is locally sourced, and the restaurant brings in Usinger’s products from Milwaukee.
All the sauces and dressings are homemade. Watterson says customers love the SRP’s ranch dressing so much, they ask to buy it to take home.
Daryl Watterson curated the bar’s beer list that is as extensive as the food menu with over 48 beers on tap.
It’s clear, based on the first months of operations, that if the restaurant wasn’t kept down to 25 percent capacity with the COVID-19 pandemic order, Sugar River Pizza would be packed.
Watterson said it’s a goal to create a “wow factor” with every new restaurant.
For Sun Prairie’s location, that’s the wall of windows that opens up to the “Prairie Lake”. It’s already been a popular spot for diners.
With COVID-19 putting a slow-down on shipping, Watterson said the restaurant still plans to add comfy sofas and other small touches to cozy up the restaurant’s interior.
Tables will be put on the patio when the weather warms up in spring.
Curbside pick-up and delivery are available if people are wary of coming inside the restaurant. Watterson said both options have been popular.
For customers who venture inside, Watterson says they are likely to see her come by their table to make sure they are having a good experience.
She said that connection is what made her leave the corporate world and join the restaurant business.
“You can change a person’s whole day just by serving them great food,” Watterson says.
Sugar River Pizza Co., is located at 1390 Cabela Drive, Sun Prairie.
More information is available online at sugarriverpizza.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.