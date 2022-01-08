Jim Roberge, a veteran of the Farm Credit System, has joined Compeer Financial as the organization’s Chief Diversified Markets Officer. He fills the role held by Mark Greenwood, who is retiring Jan. 17, 2022.
Roberge, of Shorewood, Minn., has worked in the Farm Credit System since 1998, holding previous roles as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending and Lending Operations at Farm Credit Services of America and Regional Vice President at CoBank.
He received his Bachelor of Arts in financial economics from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., and his Master’s Degree in business administration and management from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wis.
Since joining Compeer in November 2021, Roberge has spent time learning about Compeer clients and the cooperative’s commitment to agriculture and rural America.
“In my role at Compeer Financial, I’m looking forward to helping our clients continue to achieve their goals,” said Roberge. “I have a passion for agriculture and the clients and industries we serve. I’m committed to living out Compeer’s mission of enriching agriculture and rural America in every interaction I have with our team and with our clients.”
Greenwood, of Mankato, Minn., is retiring after 24 years with Farm Credit.
“As I approach this next chapter, I’ve been reflecting on how rewarding it’s been to help our clients succeed, especially when they’ve faced challenges,” said Greenwood. “People are the best part of my job – the clients I’ve worked with, the team members at Compeer and our lending partners. I know I’ve been truly fortunate, and I’m thankful for all that I’ve been able to do in my career.”
Compeer Financial, with an office located in Sun Prairie's Smith's Crossing neighborhood, is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $25.4 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.