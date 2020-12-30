Snowmobilers

Dane County snowmobile trails officially opened at non on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

 Metro Creative Connection

Snowmobile trails in the northwest, southwest and southeastern regions of Dane County are open as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, at noon.

The north-central and northeastern regions remain closed at this time.

Sgt. Eric Stacey of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau reminds snowmobilers that the majority of snowmobile trails are located on private land.

Riders must stay on designated trails.

Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Shaffer said snowmobilers should keep in mind that trails may have uneven terrain and snow-covered icy sections, and to watch for open water in the marshes and other waterways.

Snowmobilers should review all snowmobile regulations before venturing onto trails.

Load comments