The results are in for the National Drug Take Back Day, held on Oct. 23, and according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the State of Wisconsin ranked number one in the nation.
Here are some of the rankings for Wisconsin:
• Number one in terms of the number of law enforcement agencies participating (261)
• Number one in total collection sites (300); and
• Number one in total weight collected (57,377 lbs.).
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is proud to participate in this event every year, along with several other local agencies and organizations. Fifteen collection sites -- including the Sun Prairie Municipal Building parking lot -- were available in Dane County.
The goal of Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications and to educate the public about the potential abuse of medications.
Unused or expired prescription medications in homes are a safety issue and can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, or could end up in ground water or impacting the environment if disposed of improperly.
Individuals who were unable to attend the event and have prescription medication to be disposed of may find the nearest Med Drop location at https://safercommunity.net/meddrop/how-to-use/?fbclid=IwAR2V8dDHO5HmeWIbT9eRHHAuGPcmEiOKzYp5x5UMil_t5fJVWSnH0XRNgeQ