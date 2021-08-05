The City of Sun Prairie has provided an update as of Aug. 5 for the Miller-Trapp Street construction project.
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor plans to begin asphalt paving either Monday, Aug. 9 or Tuesday, Aug. 10 with both the binder course and the surface course. The paving operations could take two days to complete.
"The longer you can stay off the pavement after the paving operations are complete the better," Christenson advised.
A few hours will allow the pavement to cool and the marring of the pavement from turning vehicles will be reduced.
Also, the City of Sun Prairie has provided a restoration tip sheet (attached) on how to care for a newly restored lawn.
"I cannot emphasize enough how watering and continuous mowing will pay dividends in the overall success of your restored lawn," Christenson said.
Individuals with questions can email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.