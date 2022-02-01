Sun Prairie police responded to a report of 10-20 students fighting in the cafeteria at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, on Jan. 27 at 11:22 a.m.
Instead of finding the large crowd of students fighting, officers found two students fighting with several students watching the melee, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.
Police broke up the fight between two ninth grade female students, Cox said, but only school enforcement action was taken. Cox said police also stood by in the cafeteria until classes resumed, and provided presence on school grounds after school.
SPPD participates in high-risk stop on 151
Cox said Sun Prairie officers along with Dane County deputies participated in a high-risk traffic stop Jan. 29 in connection with a Columbia County case.
The incident began around 7:31 p.m. when Columbia County asked for SPPD to deploy a spike strip to disable the tires of a motorist traveling southbound from Columbia County into Dane County on Highway 151.
“We attempted to spike the vehicle but missed and unfortunately, spiked two tires of a uninvolved vehicle that continued driving even after the pursuit was going,” Cox said. “That driver was OK — no crash occurred.”
Police made contact with the suspect vehicle slightly further south along 151, where a high-risk contact was conducted along with Dane and Columbia County deputies, according to Cox. The suspect was turned over to Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies, who also re-assumed the investigation.
SPPD recovers vehicle stolen from Minnesota
Sun Prairie police recovered a vehicle stolen from Winona, Minn., on Jan. 30.
Cox said police investigating a snow-covered vehicle at 7:28 a.m. on Hart Road located the vehicle parked in front of 21 Hart Road. A records check indicated the vehicle was stolen from Winona, Minn.
Per the requesting agency, the vehicle was left in the Badger State Towing tow yard, according to Cox.
Police issue 8 citations, snow route parking reminder
Sun Prairie Police Department officers issued eight citations for parking on a city snow route from Jan. 27-31. As a reminder, through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m every day.
Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Parking is prohibited on city snow routes beginning on Dec. 1, and officers frequently issue warnings or place information about city snow route parking restrictions on vehicles parked on snow routes leading up to Dec. 1 each year.
City of Sun Prairie snow routes are indicated by white-and-red signs that designate them as snow routes along those designated streets.
Groundhog Day traffic reminder
The SPPD will block off streets surrounding Cannery Square early Wednesday, Feb. 2, for the city’s 74th annual Groundhog Day prognostication. Beginning at roughly 6:45 a.m., motorists traveling through downtown should watch for increased pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic due to the Groundhog Day ceremony.
The ceremony usually includes Mayor Paul Esser, city and other local officials, as well as a caged groundhog and spectators engaged in the ceremony that is scheduled to end about 7:15 a.m.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes